England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 4th Test: Who will replace Reddy & Akash in India's XI?

In the fourth Test of England vs India Test series, also known as Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy , captain Shubman Gill has to make a big selection call ahead of toss at 3:30 PM IST, at the Old Trafford in Manchester today. India trailing the five-match series 2-1 and need to make at least two changes in their Playing 11 given Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep, who played third Test, are injured. While Reddy has been ruled out of the series, Akash is not available for selection for 4th test.

The injury cloud around the Team India means, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah set to play the Manchester Test, a decision largely dictated by the series situation.

Third seamer slot wide open

With Akash Deep unavailable, the third fast-bowling slot remains undecided. Vice-captain Shubman Gill indicated that a final call will be made just before the toss, with the choice between Prasidh Krishna, who has already featured twice in the series, and newcomer Anshul Kamboj, who recently joined the squad in the UK.

Rain forecast forces rethink on spin options

Given the weather forecast predicts persistent rain throughout the match, the team management is also assessing the need for an additional spinner. This adds another layer of complexity to the already tricky selection process.

Middle-order shifts on the cards

Batting changes are also expected, with Nitish Reddy likely to be replaced by a specialist batter, possibly Sai Sudharsan. However, the larger dilemma lies in balancing the lower-middle order. The team must decide whether to retain Washington Sundar for his all-round abilities at No. 8 or bring in Shardul Thakur to bolster the seam attack.

Dawson returns as England announce Playing XI

Meanwhile, England have taken a more straightforward route, announcing their playing XI in advance. Their only change from the Lord's Test is the inclusion of Liam Dawson, who replaces the injured Shoaib Bashir. The 35-year-old Dawson, making his first Test appearance since 2017, brings left-arm spin to the attack and strengthens the batting unit with his impressive record of 18 first-class centuries.

Squads:

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel.