Extraordinary milestone: PM Modi praises on Ashwin's 500 Test wickets feat

Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets during the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday

R Ashwin completes 500 wickets in Test cricket. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday for the "extraordinary milestone" of taking 500 Test wickets.

Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets during the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday.

The prime minister said on X, "Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His journey and accomplishments are testament to his skill and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales further peaks."

Ashwin also became only the third off-spinner to achieve the feat and continues to be the second highest wicket-taker for India behind Kumble, who ended his career with 619 scalps.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

