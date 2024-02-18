IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: England need miracle in Rajkot today

On Day 4 of India vs England 3rd Test, India will look to extend their lead beyond 450 runs given Shubman Gill and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, who retired hurt at the close of play on Day 3, going great at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India will resume from 196-2 with Shubman Gill (65) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) at the crease.

Meanwhile, England will need a miracle to stage a comeback in the Rajkot Test given wicket is still support batters with some balls turning big with a puff of dust.

India vs England 3rd Test full scorecards

India 2nd inning scorecard



India 2nd Inning 196-2 (51 ov) CRR:3.84 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal Retired hurt 104 133 9 5 78.2 Rohit Sharma (C) lbw b J Root 19 28 3 0 67.86 Shubman Gill Not out 65 119 6 2 54.62 Rajat Patidar c R Ahmed b T Hartley 0 10 0 0 0 Kuldeep Yadav Not out 3 16 0 0 18.75 Extras 5 (b 0, Ib 5, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Check Day 4 full scorecard here Total 196 (2 wkts, 51 Ov) Yet to Bat Sarfaraz Khan,Ravindra Jadeja,Dhruv Jurel,Ravichandran Ashwin,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj Bowler O M R W NB ECO James Anderson 6 1 32 0 0 5.33 Joe Root 14 2 48 1 0 3.43 Tom Hartley 15 2 42 1 0 2.8 Mark Wood 8 0 38 0 0 4.75 Rehan Ahmed 8 0 31 0 0 3.88



England 1st innings scorecard



England 1st Inning 319-10 (71.1 ov) CRR:4.48 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c RM Patidar b R Ashwin 15 28 2 0 53.57 Ben Duckett c S Gill b K Yadav 153 151 23 2 101.32 Ollie Pope lbw b M Siraj 39 55 5 1 70.91 Joe Root c Y Jaiswal b J Bumrah 18 31 2 0 58.06 Jonny Bairstow lbw b K Yadav 0 4 0 0 0 Ben Stokes (C) c J Bumrah b R Jadeja 41 89 6 0 46.07 Ben Foakes (WK) c R Sharma b M Siraj 13 37 2 0 35.14 Rehan Ahmed b M Siraj 6 13 1 0 46.15 Tom Hartley st D Jurel b R Jadeja 9 17 2 0 52.94 Mark Wood Not out 4 3 1 0 133.33 James Anderson b M Siraj 1 3 0 0 33.33 Extras 20 (b 6, Ib 5, w 0, nb 4, p 5) Total 319 (10 wkts, 71.1 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 15 1 54 1 1 3.6 Mohammed Siraj 21.1 2 84 4 1 3.97 Kuldeep Yadav 18 2 77 2 0 4.28 Ravichandran Ashwin 7 0 37 1 0 5.29 Ravindra Jadeja 10 0 51 2 2 5.1

India 1st innings scorecard



India 1st Inning 445-10 (130.5 ov) CRR:3.40 Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b M Wood 10 10 2 0 100 Rohit Sharma (C) c B Stokes b M Wood 131 196 14 3 66.84 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b M Wood 0 9 0 0 0 Rajat Patidar c BM Duckett b T Hartley 5 15 1 0 33.33 Ravindra Jadeja c & b J Root 112 225 9 2 49.78 Sarfaraz Khan runout (M Wood) 62 66 9 1 93.94 Kuldeep Yadav c BT Foakes b J Anderson 4 24 0 0 16.67 Dhruv Jurel (WK) c BT Foakes b R Ahmed 46 104 2 3 44.23 Ravichandran Ashwin c J Anderson b R Ahmed 37 89 6 0 41.57 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b M Wood 26 28 3 1 92.86 Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 21 0 0 14.29 Extras 9 (b 2, Ib 4, w 1, nb 2, p 0) Total 445 (10 wkts, 130.5 Ov) Bowler Over Maiden Runs Wickets NB Economy James Anderson 25 7 61 1 1 2.44 Mark Wood 27.5 2 114 4 1 4.1 Tom Hartley 40 7 109 1 0 2.73 Joe Root 16 3 70 1 0 4.38 Rehan Ahmed 22 2 85 2 0 3.86



India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 3rd test Day 4 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages for free.