IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: England need miracle in Rajkot today
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 live cricket score: India will resume from 196-2 with Shubman Gill (65) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) at the crease. India is leading by 322 runs
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
On Day 4 of India vs England 3rd Test, India will look to extend their lead beyond 450 runs given Shubman Gill and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, who retired hurt at the close of play on Day 3, going great at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India will resume from 196-2 with Shubman Gill (65) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) at the crease.
Meanwhile, England will need a miracle to stage a comeback in the Rajkot Test given wicket is still support batters with some balls turning big with a puff of dust.
India vs England 3rd Test full scorecards
India 2nd inning scorecard
|India 2nd Inning
|196-2 (51 ov) CRR:3.84
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Retired hurt
|104
|133
|9
|5
|78.2
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|lbw b J Root
|19
|28
|3
|0
|67.86
|Shubman Gill
|Not out
|65
|119
|6
|2
|54.62
|Rajat Patidar
|c R Ahmed b T Hartley
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Not out
|3
|16
|0
|0
|18.75
|Extras
|5 (b 0, Ib 5, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Check Day 4 full scorecard here
|Total
|196 (2 wkts, 51 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Sarfaraz Khan,Ravindra Jadeja,Dhruv Jurel,Ravichandran Ashwin,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|James Anderson
|6
|1
|32
|0
|0
|5.33
|Joe Root
|14
|2
|48
|1
|0
|3.43
|Tom Hartley
|15
|2
|42
|1
|0
|2.8
|Mark Wood
|8
|0
|38
|0
|0
|4.75
|Rehan Ahmed
|8
|0
|31
|0
|0
|3.88
England 1st innings scorecard
|England 1st Inning
|319-10 (71.1 ov) CRR:4.48
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c RM Patidar b R Ashwin
|15
|28
|2
|0
|53.57
|Ben Duckett
|c S Gill b K Yadav
|153
|151
|23
|2
|101.32
|Ollie Pope
|lbw b M Siraj
|39
|55
|5
|1
|70.91
|Joe Root
|c Y Jaiswal b J Bumrah
|18
|31
|2
|0
|58.06
|Jonny Bairstow
|lbw b K Yadav
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Stokes (C)
|c J Bumrah b R Jadeja
|41
|89
|6
|0
|46.07
|Ben Foakes (WK)
|c R Sharma b M Siraj
|13
|37
|2
|0
|35.14
|Rehan Ahmed
|b M Siraj
|6
|13
|1
|0
|46.15
|Tom Hartley
|st D Jurel b R Jadeja
|9
|17
|2
|0
|52.94
|Mark Wood
|Not out
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|James Anderson
|b M Siraj
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|20 (b 6, Ib 5, w 0, nb 4, p 5)
|Total
|319 (10 wkts, 71.1 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|15
|1
|54
|1
|1
|3.6
|Mohammed Siraj
|21.1
|2
|84
|4
|1
|3.97
|Kuldeep Yadav
|18
|2
|77
|2
|0
|4.28
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|7
|0
|37
|1
|0
|5.29
|Ravindra Jadeja
|10
|0
|51
|2
|2
|5.1
India 1st innings scorecard
|India 1st Inning
|445-10 (130.5 ov) CRR:3.40
|Batter
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Fours
|Sixes
|Strike Rate
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c J Root b M Wood
|10
|10
|2
|0
|100
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c B Stokes b M Wood
|131
|196
|14
|3
|66.84
|Shubman Gill
|c BT Foakes b M Wood
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Rajat Patidar
|c BM Duckett b T Hartley
|5
|15
|1
|0
|33.33
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c & b J Root
|112
|225
|9
|2
|49.78
|Sarfaraz Khan
|runout (M Wood)
|62
|66
|9
|1
|93.94
|Kuldeep Yadav
|c BT Foakes b J Anderson
|4
|24
|0
|0
|16.67
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|c BT Foakes b R Ahmed
|46
|104
|2
|3
|44.23
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|c J Anderson b R Ahmed
|37
|89
|6
|0
|41.57
|Jasprit Bumrah
|lbw b M Wood
|26
|28
|3
|1
|92.86
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|3
|21
|0
|0
|14.29
|Extras
|9 (b 2, Ib 4, w 1, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|445 (10 wkts, 130.5 Ov)
|Bowler
|Over
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|NB
|Economy
|James Anderson
|25
|7
|61
|1
|1
|2.44
|Mark Wood
|27.5
|2
|114
|4
|1
|4.1
|Tom Hartley
|40
|7
|109
|1
|0
|2.73
|Joe Root
|16
|3
|70
|1
|0
|4.38
|Rehan Ahmed
|22
|2
|85
|2
|0
|
3.86
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 3rd test Day 4 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages for free.
8:50 AM
India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Watch Siraj describe his feelings
8:48 AM
India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Will Gill get to his hundred?
8:44 AM
India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Who will be key for England?
For England, their two spinners Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed would have to be key, if they are to get quick wickets. However, James Anderson and Mark Wood could come into play after the first 10 overs as the ground would get dry and the ball 60 overs old, to try and get the reverse swing.
8:28 AM
India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: How are Indian bowlers sharing the lead?
Mohammed Siraj, who was the leading wicket-taker with 4/84 for India in the first innings, said that the Indian skipper had told all the bowlers that they were expected to bowl long spells after Ravichandran Ashwin left the game on Day 2.
Speaking to the broadcasters after the end of the third day’s play, Siraj said, “We knew they would attack so we spoke about sticking together knowing that they would make a mistake. We didn’t plan anything much, we were waiting for them to make a mistake. I knew the yorker would be a good wicket-taking option. The important role for a bowler is to bowl six dot balls, we know they’re not used to playing out six dots in a row.”
8:23 AM
India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: India’s aim this morning
While England would be looking to wrap things up in the next 100 runs, Inda would look to add 200 more by the first hour after Lunch and then declare to give themselves four and a half sessions to get England out and win the match to take 2-1 lead in the series.
8:15 AM
India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: What would England be eyeing?
For England, the perfect start would be to get the wickets of Shubman Gill and then get Yashasvi Jaiswal to bat and get him out as well. Jaiswal retired hurt yesterday after he was unable to stand the back spasm after scoring his century.
8:06 AM
India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Welcome to Day 4
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day’s play in the third Test featuring India and England from Rajkot.
First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 8:04 AM IST