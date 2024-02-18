Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: England need miracle in Rajkot today

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 live cricket score: India will resume from 196-2 with Shubman Gill (65) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) at the crease. India is leading by 322 runs

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 live score updates

On Day 4 of India vs England 3rd Test, India will look to extend their lead beyond 450 runs given Shubman Gill and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, who retired hurt at the close of play on Day 3, going great at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India will resume from 196-2 with Shubman Gill (65) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) at the crease.

Meanwhile, England will need a miracle to stage a comeback in the Rajkot Test given wicket is still support batters with some balls turning big with a puff of dust.

India vs England 3rd Test full scorecards

India 2nd inning scorecard

India 2nd Inning
196-2 (51 ov) CRR:3.84
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal Retired hurt 104 133 9 5 78.2
Rohit Sharma (C) lbw b J Root 19 28 3 0 67.86
Shubman Gill Not out 65 119 6 2 54.62
Rajat Patidar c R Ahmed b T Hartley 0 10 0 0 0
Kuldeep Yadav Not out 3 16 0 0 18.75
Extras 5 (b 0, Ib 5, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Check Day 4 full scorecard here
Total 196 (2 wkts, 51 Ov)
Yet to Bat Sarfaraz Khan,Ravindra Jadeja,Dhruv Jurel,Ravichandran Ashwin,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
James Anderson 6 1 32 0 0 5.33
Joe Root 14 2 48 1 0 3.43
Tom Hartley 15 2 42 1 0 2.8
Mark Wood 8 0 38 0 0 4.75
Rehan Ahmed 8 0 31 0 0 3.88


England 1st innings scorecard

England 1st Inning
319-10 (71.1 ov) CRR:4.48
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c RM Patidar b R Ashwin 15 28 2 0 53.57
Ben Duckett c S Gill b K Yadav 153 151 23 2 101.32
Ollie Pope lbw b M Siraj 39 55 5 1 70.91
Joe Root c Y Jaiswal b J Bumrah 18 31 2 0 58.06
Jonny Bairstow lbw b K Yadav 0 4 0 0 0
Ben Stokes (C) c J Bumrah b R Jadeja 41 89 6 0 46.07
Ben Foakes (WK) c R Sharma b M Siraj 13 37 2 0 35.14
Rehan Ahmed b M Siraj 6 13 1 0 46.15
Tom Hartley st D Jurel b R Jadeja 9 17 2 0 52.94
Mark Wood Not out 4 3 1 0 133.33
James Anderson b M Siraj 1 3 0 0 33.33
Extras 20 (b 6, Ib 5, w 0, nb 4, p 5)
Total 319 (10 wkts, 71.1 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 15 1 54 1 1 3.6
Mohammed Siraj 21.1 2 84 4 1 3.97
Kuldeep Yadav 18 2 77 2 0 4.28
Ravichandran Ashwin 7 0 37 1 0 5.29
Ravindra Jadeja 10 0 51 2 2 5.1

India 1st innings scorecard

India 1st Inning
445-10 (130.5 ov) CRR:3.40
Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b M Wood 10 10 2 0 100
Rohit Sharma (C) c B Stokes b M Wood 131 196 14 3 66.84
Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b M Wood 0 9 0 0 0
Rajat Patidar c BM Duckett b T Hartley 5 15 1 0 33.33
Ravindra Jadeja c & b J Root 112 225 9 2 49.78
Sarfaraz Khan runout (M Wood) 62 66 9 1 93.94
Kuldeep Yadav c BT Foakes b J Anderson 4 24 0 0 16.67
Dhruv Jurel (WK) c BT Foakes b R Ahmed 46 104 2 3 44.23
Ravichandran Ashwin c J Anderson b R Ahmed 37 89 6 0 41.57
Jasprit Bumrah lbw b M Wood 26 28 3 1 92.86
Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 21 0 0 14.29
Extras 9 (b 2, Ib 4, w 1, nb 2, p 0)
Total 445 (10 wkts, 130.5 Ov)
Bowler Over Maiden Runs Wickets NB Economy
James Anderson 25 7 61 1 1 2.44
Mark Wood 27.5 2 114 4 1 4.1
Tom Hartley 40 7 109 1 0 2.73
Joe Root 16 3 70 1 0 4.38
Rehan Ahmed 22 2 85 2 0 3.86
 

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 3rd test Day 4 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages for free.

8:50 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Watch Siraj describe his feelings

8:48 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Will Gill get to his hundred?

8:44 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Who will be key for England?

 
For England, their two spinners Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed would have to be key, if they are to get quick wickets. However, James Anderson and Mark Wood could come into play after the first 10 overs as the ground would get dry and the ball 60 overs old, to try and get the reverse swing. 
 
8:28 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: How are Indian bowlers sharing the lead?

 
Mohammed Siraj, who was the leading wicket-taker with 4/84 for India in the first innings, said that the Indian skipper had told all the bowlers that they were expected to bowl long spells after Ravichandran Ashwin left the game on Day 2. 
 
Speaking to the broadcasters after the end of the third day’s play, Siraj said, “We knew they would attack so we spoke about sticking together knowing that they would make a mistake. We didn’t plan anything much, we were waiting for them to make a mistake. I knew the yorker would be a good wicket-taking option. The important role for a bowler is to bowl six dot balls, we know they’re not used to playing out six dots in a row.”
 
8:23 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: India’s aim this morning

 
While England would be looking to wrap things up in the next 100 runs, Inda would look to add 200 more by the first hour after Lunch and then declare to give themselves four and a half sessions to get England out and win the match to take 2-1 lead in the series. 
 
8:15 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: What would England be eyeing?

 
For England, the perfect start would be to get the wickets of Shubman Gill and then get Yashasvi Jaiswal to bat and get him out as well. Jaiswal retired hurt yesterday after he was unable to stand the back spasm after scoring his century. 
 
8:06 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Welcome to Day 4

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day’s play in the third Test featuring India and England from Rajkot.
 
India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket Rajkot Test

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

