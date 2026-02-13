SriLankan Airlines adds 2 extra Mumbai flights for India-Pakistan match

SriLankan Airlines is operating two additional flights from Mumbai on Saturday and Monday to cater to the surge in demand for the India-Pakistan cricket match in Colombo, with several corporate houses closing group bookings for their business associates.

India and Pakistan will clash in Colombo on Sunday during the group stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

“Many key corporate houses joined hands with us to close multiple groups of their business associates heading for the game. We are delighted to cater to premier brands on board with us,” Fawzan Fareid, Regional Manager for India, Bangladesh and Nepal, SriLankan Airlines, told Business Standard.