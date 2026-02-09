BCCI annual contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B; A+ category removed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced annual contract for 2025-26 season on Monday for men's and women's cricket teams.
Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to grade B in BCCI Annual Central contracts. Notably, Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket and T20 Internationals and only playing One-Day Internationals (ODI) for India.
In the 2024-25 BCCI central contracts, Rohit and Kohli were in A-plus grade along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.
However, in the 2025-26 central contracts, BCCI has scrapped A-plus grade.
Gill, Bumrah and Jadeja named in Grade A
Shubman Gill, India’s Test and ODI captain, has been placed in Grade A of the BCCI’s annual central contracts for the 2025-26 season, alongside premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
Gill’s inclusion underlines the board’s long-term focus on a new leadership group in the longer formats, with Bumrah continuing to be recognised as India’s lead bowler across conditions.
India T20I captain listed in Grade C
Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are among those included in Grade B for the senior men’s team.
Grade C features emerging names
In Grade C, the BCCI has listed players such as Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, along with several emerging names including Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma and Sai Sudharsan. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan - who scored heavily in domestic cricket - failed to get a place in central contract. He was placed in Group C for 2024-25 season.
Women’s contracts: Harmanpreet, Mandhana in Grade A
For the senior women’s team, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma have been placed in Grade A. Renuka Thakur, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana are in Grade B, while Grade C features a longer list including Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol and Tejal Hasabnis.
The annual contracts cover the period from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026.
| Team India (Senior Men) Annual Contracts 2025-26
| Grade A
| 1
| Shubman Gill
| 2
| Jasprit Bumrah
| 3
| Ravindra Jadeja
| Grade B
| 4
| Washington Sundar
| 5
| Rohit Sharma
| 6
| Virat Kohli
| 7
| KL Rahul
| 8
| Mohd Siraj
| 9
| Hardik Pandya
| 10
| Rishabh Pant
| 11
| Kuldeep Yadav
| 12
| Yashasvi Jaiswal
| 13
| Suryakumar Yadav
| 14
| Shreyas Iyer
| Grade C
| 15
| Axar Patel
| 16
| Tilak Varma
| 17
| Rinku Singh
| 18
| Shivam Dube
| 19
| Sanju Samson
| 20
| Arshdeep Singh
| 21
| Prasidh Krishna
| 22
| Akash Deep
| 23
| Dhruv Jurel
| 24
| Harshit Rana
| 25
| Varun Chakaravarthy
| 26
| Nitish Kumar Reddy
| 27
| Abhishek Sharma
| 28
| Sai Sudharsan
| 29
| Ravi Bishnoi
| 30
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Team India (Senior Women) Annual Contracts 2025-26
| Grade A
| 1
| Harmanpreet Kaur
| 2
| Simriti Mandhana
| 3
| Jemimah Rodrigues
| 4
| Deepti Sharma
| Grade B
| 5
| Renuka Thakur
| 6
| Shafali Verma
| 7
| Richa Ghosh
| 8
| Sneh Rana
| Grade C
| 9
| Radha Yadav
| 10
| Amanjot Kaur
| 11
| Pratika Rawal
| 12
| Kranti Gaud
| 13
| Uma Chetry
| 14
| Arundhati Reddy
| 15
| Sree Charani
| 16
| Yastika Bhatia
| 17
| Harleen Deol
| 18
| Kashvee Gautam
| 19
| G Kamalini
| 20
| Vaishnavi Sharma
| 21
| Tejal Hasabnis
