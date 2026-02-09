Associate Sponsors

BCCI annual contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B; A+ category removed

Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to Grade B in BCCI Annual Central contracts

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (File Photo:PTI)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:07 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced annual contract for 2025-26 season on Monday for men's and women's cricket teams.
 
Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to grade B in BCCI Annual Central contracts. Notably, Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket and T20 Internationals and only playing One-Day Internationals (ODI) for India.
 
In the 2024-25 BCCI central contracts, Rohit and Kohli were in A-plus grade along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.
 
However, in the 2025-26 central contracts, BCCI has scrapped A-plus grade.
 
Gill, Bumrah and Jadeja named in Grade A
 
Shubman Gill, India’s Test and ODI captain, has been placed in Grade A of the BCCI’s annual central contracts for the 2025-26 season, alongside premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
 
Gill’s inclusion underlines the board’s long-term focus on a new leadership group in the longer formats, with Bumrah continuing to be recognised as India’s lead bowler across conditions.
 
India T20I captain listed in Grade C
 
Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are among those included in Grade B for the senior men’s team.
 
Grade C features emerging names
 
In Grade C, the BCCI has listed players such as Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, along with several emerging names including Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma and Sai Sudharsan.  Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan - who scored heavily in domestic cricket - failed to get a place in central contract. He was placed in Group C for 2024-25 season.
 
Women’s contracts: Harmanpreet, Mandhana in Grade A
 
For the senior women’s team, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma have been placed in Grade A. Renuka Thakur, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana are in Grade B, while Grade C features a longer list including Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol and Tejal Hasabnis.
  The annual contracts cover the period from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026.    
Team India (Senior Men)   Annual Contracts 2025-26
Grade A 1 Shubman Gill
2 Jasprit Bumrah
3 Ravindra Jadeja
Grade B 4 Washington Sundar
5 Rohit Sharma
6 Virat Kohli
7 KL Rahul
8 Mohd Siraj
9 Hardik Pandya
10 Rishabh Pant
11 Kuldeep Yadav
12 Yashasvi Jaiswal
13 Suryakumar Yadav
14 Shreyas Iyer
Grade C 15 Axar Patel
16 Tilak Varma
17 Rinku Singh
18 Shivam Dube
19 Sanju Samson
20 Arshdeep Singh
21 Prasidh Krishna
22 Akash Deep
23 Dhruv Jurel
24 Harshit Rana
25 Varun Chakaravarthy
26 Nitish Kumar Reddy
27 Abhishek Sharma
28 Sai Sudharsan
29 Ravi Bishnoi
30 Ruturaj Gaikwad
 
Team India (Senior Women) Annual Contracts 2025-26
Grade A 1 Harmanpreet Kaur
2 Simriti Mandhana
3 Jemimah Rodrigues
4 Deepti Sharma
Grade B 5 Renuka Thakur
6 Shafali Verma
7 Richa Ghosh
8 Sneh Rana
Grade C 9 Radha Yadav
10 Amanjot Kaur
11 Pratika Rawal
12 Kranti Gaud
13 Uma Chetry
14 Arundhati Reddy
15 Sree Charani
16 Yastika Bhatia
17 Harleen Deol
18 Kashvee Gautam
19 G Kamalini
20 Vaishnavi Sharma
21 Tejal Hasabnis
  More to follow 
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

