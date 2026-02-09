BCCI annual contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B; A+ category removed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced annual contract for 2025-26 season on Monday for men's and women's cricket teams.

Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to grade B in BCCI Annual Central contracts. Notably, Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket and T20 Internationals and only playing One-Day Internationals (ODI) for India.

In the 2024-25 BCCI central contracts, Rohit and Kohli were in A-plus grade along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

However, in the 2025-26 central contracts, BCCI has scrapped A-plus grade.

Gill, Bumrah and Jadeja named in Grade A