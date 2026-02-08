Brand Smriti Mandhana: A quiet tide in men's game, but challenges remain

Mishra highlights Mandhana’s consistent performance on the international stage for the last 8-9 years, and says that none of the athletes became big brands overnight. Their value grew over a period, with consistent performance and off-field persona. “Smriti has all that, and more. She has the ability to be as big a brand as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and PV Sindhu, and is already on that path.” Kashyap is of the view that looking at Mandhana only as a sports brand endorser would be under-pricing her relevance. “MS Dhoni, Kohli, or Sharma became brands because they stood for something beyond cricket. Mandhana is beginning that journey, not chasing it,” he says.