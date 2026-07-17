ICC suspends Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz for three months over doping

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been handed a three-month suspension for failing a dope test after consuming a "substance of abuse" unrelated to sporting performance during the T20 World Cup earlier this year, the ICC said on Friday.

Nawaz's sentence would be reduced to one month on completion of a substance abuse treatment programme. His period of ineligibility is backdated to May 1, which is the date he started a voluntary provisional suspension.

"Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has accepted a three-month period of ineligibility (which will be reduced to one month on completion of a substance of abuse treatment programme) for breaching the ICC Anti-Doping Code," the world body stated in a press release.

"Subject to Nawaz completing a substance of abuse rehabilitation programme to the ICC's satisfaction, Nawaz will not be required to serve the remainder of the three-month period of ineligibility." The 32-year-old had tested positive for a Carboxy-THC, which is an inactive metabolite in liver created by consumption of cannabis. He underwent a dope test after Pakistan's T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7. The tournament was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka but Pakistan played in the island nation as part of an agreement with the ICC. "Nawaz admitted to the offence and demonstrated that the substance had been used out-of-competition, in a manner unrelated to sport performance," the world body stated.