IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana make Test debuts in Perth

Team India have handed all-rounder Nitish Reddy and pacer Harshit Rana their Test debuts in the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22. It is a big moment for the youngsters as they look forward to making a mark in one of the toughest challenges in Test cricket for India.

Electing to bat first in the 1st Test, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah announced that the duo will be featuring for the side in Perth.

Having made his T20I debut against Bangladesh earlier, Nitish Reddy has already shown that he has the capabilities to perform at this level. For Harshit Rana, it is his maiden cap, and it will be interesting to see how he performs against the Aussies Down Under.

The duo caught the eye in the Indian Premier League, with Reddy starring for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Harshit Rana making his mark and winning his maiden IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders under the mentorship of the current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

India (Playing 11): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj