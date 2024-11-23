India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 2: Double whammy for AUS, Harshit gets his 2nd
IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 proceedings on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
On Day 2 of India vs Australia 1st Test, Jasprit Bumrah-led India bowling line-up would aim to get the remaining three Aussies wickets early at the Optus Stadium in Perth today. Meanwhile, the hosts will be expecting Alex Carey to stitch useful partnerships with the tailenders and get past the score of 83, which is their lowest score against India in Test cricket.
On Day 1 of the Test, India had a shaky start as, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, they were dismissed for a below-par total of 150 in just 49.4 overs. India lost their first two wickets in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, who were both dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, respectively. Hazlewood then removed Virat Kohli (5) before KL Rahul (26) fell to Mitchell Starc as India were reduced to 47 for 4.
Mitchell Marsh then joined the party and claimed the wickets of Dhruv Jurel (11) and Washington Sundar (4), reducing India to just 73 for 6. Rishabh Pant (37) and Nitish Reddy (41) then added 48 runs for the sixth wicket to take India to 121. India lost their final four wickets while adding just 29 runs to their total, as the whole team was bundled out for 150.
However, India made a strong comeback with the ball as skipper Jasprit Bumrah (4 for 17), Mohammad Siraj (2 for 17), and debutant Harshit Rana (1 for 33) breathed fire. By the end of the day, Australia were left reeling at 67 for 7, with Alex Carey (19 not out) and Mitchell Starc (6 not out) still at the crease.
8:20 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Harshit gets his second!
Nathan Lyon departs at 5 runs as theball catches his glove and is caught by KL Rahul in the slips.
8:19 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah getting close!
Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 1; AUS 79/8 after 33 overs; Lyon 5 (14) Starc 11 (31)
Ball 6 - Lyon takes a single towards cover.
Ball 5 - Dot
Ball 4 - Lyon unable to judge the ball coming into him. Misses the stump by a whisker.
Ball 3 - Starc takes a single towards mid-wicket.
Ball 2 - Another brilliant ball by Bumrah which moves just outward of the stumps, beating Starc.
Ball 1 - Starc leaves the outswinging delivery.
8:14 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over
Over Summary: 0 1 1 0 1 0; AUS 77/8 after 32 overs; Lyon 4 (12) Starc 10 (29)
Harshit continues
Ball 6 - Brilliant ball by Harshit which whizzes past Lyon's bat from close range.
Ball 5 - Starc takes it on but fails to hit it properly towards square. 1 run.
Ball 4 - Edged and it falls short of the slips.
Ball 3 - Lyon takes a single with a flick on the inside.
Ball 2 - Good hit by Starc towards long off but the fielder gets it confortably. 1 run.
Ball 1 - Starc blocks off the first delivery coming into him.
8:09 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over
Over Summary: 3 1 0 0 0 0; AUS 74/8 after 31 overs; Lyon 3 (10) Starc 8 (25)
Bumrah continues
Ball 6 - Lyon hits it towards covers. No run.
Ball 5 - Dot
Ball 4 - Lyon defends the ball from inside his crease. No run.
Ball 3 - Another inswinger by Bumrah blocked by Lyon.
Ball 2 - Starc flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
Ball 1 - Great fielding by Reddy as he saves a four. Lyon glides the ball towards back point. Gets 3 runs.
8:05 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden by Harshit
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; AUS 70/8 after 30 overs; Lyon 0 (5) Starc 7 (24)
Harshit continues
Ball 6 - Another bouncer to end the over.
Ball 5 - The ball hits Starc's glove and falls short of the slips
Ball 4 - Dot
Ball 3 - Starc blocks the ball towards Rana.
Ball 2 - Change of angle from Rana. Starc not getting any room as the ball comes inward. No run.
Ball 1 - Starc leaves the outswinging delivery.
8:00 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Wicket maiden for Bumrah!
Over Summary: W 0 0 0 0 0; AUS 70/8 after 29 overs; Lyon 0 (6) Starc 7 (18)
Bumrah continues
Ball 6 - Another block by Lyon to end the over.
Ball 5 - Lyon blocks the next delivery towards cover. No run.
Ball 4 - Lyon not in a rush to try things. Another leave by the batter.
Ball 3 - Another leave by Lyon who is still adjusting to the conditions.
Ball 2 - Dot
Ball 1 - Bumrah gets Carey on the first ball as he is caught behind.
7:56 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah comes, Bumrah delivers!
Jasprit Bumrah has taken the first wicket of the day as Carey is caught behind. A fifer for Bumrah as well.
7:54 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Harshit starts the attack
Over Summary: 1 1 1 0 0 0; AUS 70/7 after 28 overs; Carey 21 (30) Starc 7 (18)
Harshit Rana continues the attack
Ball 6 - Another bouncer by Harshit to end the over.
Ball 5 - Starc hits straight towards the fielder at cover. No run.
Ball 4 - Starc leaves the bouncer by Harshit.
Ball 3 - Good delivery by harshit as Carey's hit goes behind him.1 run.
Ball 2 - Starc takes a single towards long on to give back the strike to Carey.
Ball 1 - carey starts the day with a single inside the circle.
7:43 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon
It's all set now for Day 2 as the action is about to begin with the Indian pacers looking to bundle out the Aussies in the first session itself. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah will be key for the visitors again as it was the seamers who have been doing the trick in Perth so far.
7:33 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aussie tail-enders looking to frustrate India
The Australian tail-enders are known to frustrate the bowling contingents and have a decent average as well in their bags. All the Indians would be looking to do will be to stick to the plans and bowl accordingly. With Carey still on the crease, he could guide the hosts close to that 150-mark on the day and then let the bowlers take it away on a surface where the batters won't be that comfortable to start hitting straightaway.
7:23 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah leading the counter-attack
While Team India's performance with the bat seemed disappointing, Bumrah and co. had an instant reaction to it as they bamboozled the Aussie batters on the day.
While Bumrah took out openers MCSweeney and Usman Khawaja within 7 overs on the day, it was bowling masterclass by the Indian with the likes of Mohd Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana taking the batters for a ride in Perth. Bumrah finished Day 1 with 4 wickets, followed by Siraj with 2 to his name. Harshit Rana's debut display has been splendid so far, with the pacer taking out India's nightmare Travis Head, knocking out his stumps and sending him back on just 11 runs.
7:13 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KL's dismissal raising eyebrows
KL Rahul's caught behind dismissal against Mitchell Starc came under a lot of controversy with the third umpire not showing a relevant angle and frames which would have been needed to check the right impact on the snicko.
The ball did knick off Rahul's bat, but at the same time, his bat struck the side of his pads as well, creating a confusion as to what led to the spike in the snicko.
KL himself was left shaking his head on the call with many former cricketers also not happy with the decision taken.
7:03 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Indian top order failing to make a mark earlier
Indian batters would like to have a better outing in the 2nd innings after the opening session saw a top order meltdown in the beginning of the match.
While opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had returned back to the pavilion on a duck, KL Rahul's resilient approach failed to reap the benefits in the end as well, with the batter departing on 26 runs in what was a controversial third umpire refferal.
Padikkal was also dismissed on a duck while Virat Kohli was also surprised by the high bounce and was caught behind at just 5 runs on the day, leaving India at 47/4 within the first 23 overs.
6:53 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Job to finish for Team India
With skipper Jasprit Bumrah leading the counter attack for India on the first day that saw 17 wickets fall in one day, Indian pacers still have a job to finish early in the morning and bundle out the Aussies as soon as possible.
The pacers were almost unplayable on what was an almost unplayable surface on day 1 and would be relishing the chance to get back at it again today. Alex Carey, the hosts' top scorer so far and Mitchell Starc will be starting the day for the Aussies, hoping to put some more runs on the board for Australia who are still trailing by 83 runs.
6:50 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Day 2 action to begin at 7:50 AM IST
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 proceedings. India aim to take remaining three wickets as quickly as possible.
First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 6:47 AM IST