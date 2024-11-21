Sachin Tendulkar to Dravid: Top five knocks by Indian batters in Australia

The stage is set for the most anticipated Test series of the year, as the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway with the first Test in Perth on Friday, November 22. Two cricketing giants, India and Australia, will lock horns in a battle of grit, skill, and determination. Both teams are eager to secure a winning start, but the spotlight shines brighter on the Indian side, who carry the weight of retaining the coveted trophy for the third consecutive time. India under the spotlight For Team India, the stakes couldn’t be higher. While their last two triumphs in Australia are etched in history, the fast and bouncy pitches Down Under remain a formidable challenge. The burden of success rests heavily on the Indian batters, who will need to overcome the conditions that have often tested their mettle.

Moments of brilliance on Australian soil

Yet, India’s story in Australia is not just one of struggle—it is also a tale of triumph. Over the years, Indian cricketers have delivered some unforgettable performances, crafting innings that stand as monuments to perseverance and skill. From Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic 241 in Sydney to Cheteshwar Pujara’s gritty 193, Indian batters have risen to the occasion, silencing critics and thrilling fans. ALSO READ: Australia vs India 1st Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming Yet, India’s story in Australia is not just one of struggle—it is also a tale of triumph. Over the years, Indian cricketers have delivered some unforgettable performances, crafting innings that stand as monuments to perseverance and skill. From Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic 241 in Sydney to Cheteshwar Pujara’s gritty 193, Indian batters have risen to the occasion, silencing critics and thrilling fans.

More From This Section

Who stands above the rest?

As India takes on Australia in this high-stakes series, the question lingers: who holds the record for the highest individual Test score by an Indian in Australia? The answer to this will not only take us down memory lane but also serve as inspiration for the battles ahead. Lets take a look at top five iconic knocks by India batters in Australia:

Sachin Tendulkar: 241 not out in Sydney

The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, holds the record for India’s highest Test score in Australia with a brilliant 241 not out in 436 balls against Australia in the first innings of the Sydney Test in 2004. His innings powered India to a massive total of 705 for 7 and helped them secure a draw in the match.

Rahul Dravid: 233 in Adelaide

ALSO READ: Will captain Jasprit Bumrah be 'under pressure' during IND vs AUS 1st Test? India registered a massive four-wicket win over Australia in the Adelaide Test of 2003 under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. The wall of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid, picked up the Player of the Match award after scoring a superb 233 runs in the first innings and an unbeaten 72 in the second innings. His efforts guided India to victory in the second innings, despite trailing by 33 runs after the first innings.

Ravi Shastri: 206 in Sydney

ALSO READ: Opener & No. 3 Conundrum: Who will be India's top 3 batters in Perth? Ravi Shastri became the first Indian to score a double century in Australia when he played a brilliant knock of 206 in the Sydney Test of 1992. His innings helped India secure a draw in the match.

Virender Sehwag: 195 in Melbourne

Virender Sehwag lit up the skies of Melbourne in the 2003 Test with a dazzling innings of 195 off just 233 balls, featuring 25 fours and five sixes. However, despite his heroics in the first innings, India went on to lose the game to Australia by 9 wickets.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 193 in Sydney

Cheteshwar Pujara proved why he is one of India’s finest Test players with a determined knock of 193 in 373 balls during the Sydney Test of 2019. Pujara walked in to bat at 10 for 1 in the first innings and by the time he was dismissed, India had already amassed 418 runs. His efforts helped India secure a draw against Australia, finishing the match on equal terms with the hosts.