Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits ton in maiden Test in Australia

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits ton in maiden Test in Australia

Jaiswal took 205 balls to bring up his second overseas century on Saturday

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 8:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show on day three of the India vs Australia 1st Test in Perth as the 22-year-old southpaw brought up his fourth Test century to put India in the driver’s seat in the Test match. Jaiswal took 205 balls to complete his century.
 
This is Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fourth overall century and second in overseas conditions, as his first overseas century came in his debut match against the West Indies back in July 2023. Notably, Jaiswal crossed the 150-run mark in all his last three centuries, including two double centuries.
 
Full list of Test centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal
 
Full list of Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal
Runs  Balls Opposition Year Venue
214 236 England 2024 Roseau
209 290 England 2024 Vizag
171 387 West Indies 2023 Rajkot
100 (not-out)   Australia 2024 Perth
 
Star in the making
 
In a short career of just 16 months, Jaiswal has featured in 15 Test matches while amassing 1495 runs in total at an impressive average of 57.50. He has scored eight half-centuries and four centuries already, with the best score of 214 against England earlier this year. Out of his 1495 runs, Jaiswal has scored 1210 runs in the 12 Test matches he played in 2024.
 
Jaiswal Test career in numbers
 
Matches Innings Not-out Runs Highest Average 100s 50s
15 28 2 1496 214 57.53 4 8
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 3: All eyes on Jaiswal's century in Perth today

IND vs AUS: Australia coach surprised about behaviour of Perth pitch

Harshit Rana on debut: Gautam Gambhir's words and parents kept me strong

BGT opening Test set to break attendance records in Western Australia

IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks McCullum's decade-old Test sixes record

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story