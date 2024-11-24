IND vs AUS 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits ton in maiden Test in Australia

The young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show on day three of the India vs Australia 1st Test in Perth as the 22-year-old southpaw brought up his fourth Test century to put India in the driver’s seat in the Test match. Jaiswal took 205 balls to complete his century.

This is Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fourth overall century and second in overseas conditions, as his first overseas century came in his debut match against the West Indies back in July 2023. Notably, Jaiswal crossed the 150-run mark in all his last three centuries, including two double centuries.

Full list of Test centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal

Full list of Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal Runs Balls Opposition Year Venue 214 236 England 2024 Roseau 209 290 England 2024 Vizag 171 387 West Indies 2023 Rajkot 100 (not-out) Australia 2024 Perth

Star in the making

In a short career of just 16 months, Jaiswal has featured in 15 Test matches while amassing 1495 runs in total at an impressive average of 57.50. He has scored eight half-centuries and four centuries already, with the best score of 214 against England earlier this year. Out of his 1495 runs, Jaiswal has scored 1210 runs in the 12 Test matches he played in 2024.

Jaiswal Test career in numbers