Jaiswal, Rahul hit century stand, first for India in Australia in 20 years

After a disappointing outing with the bat in the first innings of the first Test against Australia in Perth, the Indian batters came back strong in the second innings to complement the efforts of their bowlers, which helped the visitors gain a 46-run lead in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul became the first Indian pair in 20 years to add a 100-run stand for the first wicket in Test cricket in Australia. The last time Indian openers achieved this feat in Australia was in 2004, when Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra added 123 runs for the first wicket in Sydney.

The century stand between Jaiswal and Rahul is only the sixth instance where India has added 100 or more runs for the first wicket in Test cricket in Australia.

Full list of 100-plus first wicket stands for India in Australia (Test cricket)

100+ 1st wicket stand for India in Australia Partners Runs Innings Ground Date SM Gavaskar, K Srikkanth 191 1 Sydney 02-Jan-86 CPS Chauhan, SM Gavaskar 165 3 Melbourne 07-Feb-81 A Chopra, V Sehwag 141 1 Melbourne 26-Dec-03 MH Mankad, CT Sarwate 124 2 Melbourne 01-Jan-48 A Chopra, V Sehwag 123 1 Sydney 02-Jan-04 Y Jaiswal, KL Rahul 100 (not-out 3 Perth 23-Nov-24

Highest partnership record still intact

While the partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul is historic in its own sense, they still need to add 92 more runs to break the highest first-wicket partnership record for India in Test cricket on Australian soil. Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth currently hold the record with their 191-run stand in the 1986 Sydney Test.