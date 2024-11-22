IND vs AUS: Gambhir's advice to Reddy, 'take a bullet for your country'

Despite India’s lacklustre outing with the bat during the first innings of the Perth Test in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 41-run innings from debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy came as a silver lining. The 21-year-old batter became the highest scorer for India in the first innings while also adding crucial runs to avoid another collapse by the Indian batters. After the end of the day’s play, Reddy attended the press conference and shared how Gambhir’s advice of "taking a bullet for the country" helped him bat with confidence on the tough Perth wicket.

Reddy, in the press conference, said, “I heard a lot about the Perth wicket. There was a bit of nervousness. It was in the back of my mind that everyone was talking about the bounce on the Perth wicket. But then I remembered the chat I had with Gautam sir after our last practice session.”

Reddy further added, “He was mentioning that 'when you get a bouncer, take it on your shoulder. It was like taking a bullet for your country.' That just boosted me. When he said that, I felt that I needed to take the bullet for the country. That's the best thing I have heard from Gautam sir."

Preparation and poise before the debut

Nitish Reddy, India's 21-year-old all-rounder, on his memorable debut in the ongoing Test match against Australia in Perth, revealed that he and pacer Harshit Rana were informed about their inclusion just a day before the match. To manage their nerves, the duo kept things low-key with a quiet dinner followed by an evening cycling session. Their approach reflected a conscious effort to remain calm and focused ahead of their big moment.

Virat Kohli’s cap presentation

A particularly special moment for Nitish came when Virat Kohli, his cricketing idol, presented him with the Test cap. Nitish regarded this as a dream come true, considering his admiration for Kohli since his early cricketing days. Receiving the cap from the senior player added an emotional dimension to his debut, further motivating him to perform on the big stage.

Adapting to Australian conditions

Nitish acknowledged the value of his recent experience in the India A series in Melbourne, which helped him acclimatise to the Australian pitches. He noted that the Perth wicket offered more assistance to bowlers than the one in Melbourne but found the bounce comparable. These insights, gained from earlier matches, proved crucial in navigating the challenging conditions during his debut.

Attacking intent against Nathan Lyon

During his innings, Nitish displayed confidence by taking on Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, hitting several boundaries, including a reverse sweep. Observing that Lyon was not generating significant drift, Nitish made a calculated decision to attack and score quick runs, especially as the pitch was more favourable to pacers. His efforts, combined with a 48-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, helped stabilise India’s innings after an early collapse.

Key partnership with Rishabh Pant

Nitish’s partnership with Pant proved to be a turning point, lifting India from a precarious position. Pant’s aggressive style and guidance at the crease provided valuable support to Nitish during their stand. The young cricketer expressed his appreciation for the experience of batting alongside Pant, noting it as a critical learning opportunity.

Indian bowlers dominate Australia

India’s bowlers, led by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, turned the game around by reducing Australia to 67 for seven by the end of the day’s play. Nitish credited the success to disciplined bowling and the favourable conditions, which allowed the Indian pacers to capitalise on the bounce and seam movement offered by the pitch. Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana adhered to the strategy of maintaining accuracy, which paid dividends against the Australian batters.

Bumrah’s impressive leadership

Bumrah’s captaincy also drew praise from Nitish, who highlighted the thoughtful management of bowling changes and spells during the innings. Bumrah’s leadership ensured that the team’s bowling attack remained effective and relentless throughout the day. (With PTI inputs)