India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: AUS bowled out for 104, IND lead by 46 runs

On Day 2 of India vs Australia 1st Test, Jasprit Bumrah-led India managed to bowl out the Aussies for 104 runs in the end in what was a good effort by the owling contingent in the first session.

It did took a little longer than expected but the Indians will now carry a 46-run lead with them into the 2nd innings in Perth. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th Test 5-wicket haul on the day by dismissing Carey early in the day. Harshit Rana also bowled a hefty spell and ended the first innings with a 3-fer as well. India will now be looking to add a good total on the board in the 2nd innings post lunch with openerds Yashasvi jaiswal and KL Rahul beginning the innings in some time.

Australia 1st innings scoreboard - Australia 1st Inning 104-10 (51.2 ov) CRR:2.03 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Usman Khawaja c V Kohli b J Bumrah 8 19 1 0 42.11 Nathan McSweeney lbw b J Bumrah 10 13 2 0 76.92 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b M Siraj 2 52 0 0 3.85 Steven Smith lbw b J Bumrah 0 1 0 0 0 Travis Head b H Rana 11 13 2 0 84.62 Mitchell Marsh c KL Rahul b M Siraj 6 19 1 0 31.58 Alex Carey (WK) c R Pant b J Bumrah 21 31 3 0 67.74 Pat Cummins (C) c R Pant b J Bumrah 3 5 0 0 60 Mitchell Starc c R Pant b H Rana 26 112 2 0 23.21 Nathan Lyon c KL Rahul b H Rana 5 16 0 0 31.25 Josh Hazlewood Not out 7 31 1 0 22.58 Extras 5 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 4, p 0) Total 104 (10 wkts, 51.2 Ov) Fall of Wickets 14-1(Nathan McSweeney 2.3),19-2(Usman Khawaja 6.4),19-3(Steven Smith 6.5),31-4(Travis Head 11.1),38-5(Mitchell Marsh 16.5),47-6(Marnus Labuschagne 20.6),59-7(Pat Cummins 24.2),70-8(Alex Carey 28.1),79-9(Nathan Lyon 33.2),104-10(Mitchell Starc 51.2) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jasprit Bumrah 18 6 30 5 2 0 1.67 Mohammed Siraj 13 7 20 2 0 0 1.54 Harshit Rana 15.2 3 48 3 2 0 3.13 Nitish Kumar Reddy 3 0 4 0 0 0 1.33 Washington Sundar 2 1 1 0 0 0 0.5