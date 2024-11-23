Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: AUS bowled out for 104, IND lead by 46 runs
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: AUS bowled out for 104, IND lead by 46 runs

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 proceedings on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 10:01 AM IST
Key Events

9:53 AM

9:48 AM

9:47 AM

9:40 AM

9:36 AM

9:32 AM

9:28 AM

9:22 AM

9:18 AM

9:14 AM

9:09 AM

9:03 AM

8:58 AM

8:49 AM

8:44 AM

8:40 AM

8:35 AM

8:29 AM

8:25 AM

8:20 AM

8:19 AM

8:14 AM

8:09 AM

8:05 AM

8:00 AM

7:56 AM

7:54 AM

7:43 AM

7:33 AM

7:23 AM

7:13 AM

7:03 AM

6:53 AM

6:50 AM

India have finally bowled the Australian out as Harshit Rana takes his 3rd wicket to dismiss Mitchell Starc at 26. India will begin the 2nd innings with a 46 run-lead

Over Summary: 0 0 0 nb 0 0 0; AUS 103/9 after 51 overs; Hazlewood 6 (30) Starc 26 (111)

Just 1 run from the no-ball in Bumrah's over

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; AUS 102/9 after 50 overs; Hazlewood 6 (24) Starc 26 (104)

Maiden over by Washington Sundar

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; AUS 102/9 after 49 overs; Hazlewood 6 (24) Starc 26 (104)

Maiden over by Bumrah

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 1; AUS 102/9 after 48 overs; Hazlewood 6 (24) Starc 26 (98)
 
Sundar comes in the attack and gives just 1 run in the 48th over.

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; AUS 101/9 after 47 overs; Hazlewood 6 (24) Starc 25 (92)
 
Siraj continues the attack and gives just 1 run again in the 47th over. Starc and Hazlewood frustrating the Indian bowlers now.

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; AUS 100/9 after 46 overs; Hazlewood 5 (19) Starc 21 (79)
 
Nitish continues the attack and gives just 1 run in the 46th over.

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; AUS 99/9 after 45 overs; Hazlewood 6 (19) Starc 23 (84)
 
Siraj continues the attack and gives just 1 run in the 45th over.

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 1; AUS 98/9 after 44 overs; Hazlewood 5 (19) Starc 22 (79)
 
Nitish continues the attack and gives just 2 runs in the 44th over.

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; AUS 96/9 after 43 overs; Hazlewood 5 (18) Starc 21 (74)
 
Siraj continues the attack and gives just no run in the 43rd over.

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 0; AUS 96/9 after 42 overs; Hazlewood 5 (18) Starc 21 (68)
 
Nitish Reddy comes into the attack and gives just 1 run in his first over for Team India in Test cricket.

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; AUS 95/9 after 41 overs; Hazlewood 5 (17) Starc 20 (63)
 
Siraj continues the attack and gives jst 1 runs as Hazlewood blocks off the remaining deliveries

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; AUS 94/9 after 40 overs; Hazlewood 5 (15) Starc 19 (59)
 
Harshit continues
 
 
Ball 6 - Dot to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - Hazlewood doesn't take a single despite of hitting it over fine leg.
 
Ball 4 - Starc takes a wuick single
 
Ball 3 - A full blow on the helmet to Starc by Harshit. He checks to see if his former KKR teammate is okay or not.
 
Ball 2 - A bouncer which doesn't disturb Starc a bit.
 
Ball 1 - Starc defends from his crease. No run.

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 1; AUS 93/9 after 39 overs; Hazlewood 5 (13) Starc 18 (55)
 
Bumrah continues
 
 
Ball 6 - Starc takes a quick run to take strike in the next over.
 
Ball 5 - The ball knicks off the edge but falls too short of the slips. Slower one from Bumrah.
 
Ball 4 - Another block by Starc towards the bowler
 
Ball 3 - Great delivery which misses the edge by a whisker again.
 
Ball 2 - Swing and a miss by Starc.
 
Ball 1 - Starc blocks the first delivery.

Over Summary: 0 0 4 0 1 0; AUS 92/9 after 38 overs; Hazlewood 5 (13) Starc 17 (49)
 
Harshit continues
 
Ball 6 - Dot
 
Ball 5 - Starc takes a single towards fine leg.
 
Ball 4 - Good incoming delivery by Harshit to comeback. No run.
 
Ball 3 - Starc hits one towards mid-wicket for a good FOUR
 
Ball 2 - Starc hit it towards cover. Doesn't take a run.
 
Ball 1 - A rare wayward delivery by Harshit towards the leg side.
On Day 2 of India vs Australia 1st Test, Jasprit Bumrah-led India managed to bowl out the Aussies for 104 runs in the end in what was a good effort by the owling contingent in the first session. 

It did took a little longer than expected but the Indians will now carry a 46-run lead with them into the 2nd innings in Perth.  Skipper Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th Test 5-wicket haul on the day by dismissing Carey early in the day. Harshit Rana also bowled a hefty spell and ended the first innings with a 3-fer as well.  India will now be looking to add a good total on the board in the 2nd innings post lunch with openerds Yashasvi jaiswal and KL Rahul beginning the innings in some time. 
Australia 1st innings scoreboard -  
Australia 1st Inning
104-10 (51.2 ov) CRR:2.03                                
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR    
Usman Khawaja c V Kohli b J Bumrah 8 19 1 0 42.11    
Nathan McSweeney lbw b J Bumrah 10 13 2 0 76.92    
Marnus Labuschagne lbw b M Siraj 2 52 0 0 3.85    
Steven Smith lbw b J Bumrah 0 1 0 0 0    
Travis Head b H Rana 11 13 2 0 84.62    
Mitchell Marsh c KL Rahul b M Siraj 6 19 1 0 31.58    
Alex Carey (WK) c R Pant b J Bumrah 21 31 3 0 67.74    
Pat Cummins (C) c R Pant b J Bumrah 3 5 0 0 60    
Mitchell Starc c R Pant b H Rana 26 112 2 0 23.21    
Nathan Lyon c KL Rahul b H Rana 5 16 0 0 31.25    
Josh Hazlewood Not out 7 31 1 0 22.58    
Extras 5 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 4, p 0)    
Total 104 (10 wkts, 51.2 Ov)    
Fall of Wickets
14-1(Nathan McSweeney 2.3),19-2(Usman Khawaja 6.4),19-3(Steven Smith 6.5),31-4(Travis Head 11.1),38-5(Mitchell Marsh 16.5),47-6(Marnus Labuschagne 20.6),59-7(Pat Cummins 24.2),70-8(Alex Carey 28.1),79-9(Nathan Lyon 33.2),104-10(Mitchell Starc 51.2)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO  
Jasprit Bumrah 18 6 30 5 2 0 1.67  
Mohammed Siraj 13 7 20 2 0 0 1.54  
Harshit Rana 15.2 3 48 3 2 0 3.13  
Nitish Kumar Reddy 3 0 4 0 0 0 1.33  
Washington Sundar 2 1 1 0 0 0 0.5  
 
Australia vs India 1st Test Day 2 live telecast details:
 
Day 2 of the first Test between Australia and India at Perth will be live telecast on Star Sports Networks in India.
 
Australia vs India 1st Test Day 2 live streaming details:
 
  Day 2 of the first Test between Australia and India at Perth will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 1st Test Day 2 here.
 
 

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

