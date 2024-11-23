India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: AUS bowled out for 104, IND lead by 46 runs

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 proceedings on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
On Day 2 of India vs Australia 1st Test, Jasprit Bumrah-led India managed to bowl out the Aussies for 104 runs in the end in what was a good effort by the owling contingent in the first session.
|Australia 1st Inning
|104-10 (51.2 ov) CRR:2.03
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Usman Khawaja
|c V Kohli b J Bumrah
|8
|19
|1
|0
|42.11
|Nathan McSweeney
|lbw b J Bumrah
|10
|13
|2
|0
|76.92
|Marnus Labuschagne
|lbw b M Siraj
|2
|52
|0
|0
|3.85
|Steven Smith
|lbw b J Bumrah
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Travis Head
|b H Rana
|11
|13
|2
|0
|84.62
|Mitchell Marsh
|c KL Rahul b M Siraj
|6
|19
|1
|0
|31.58
|Alex Carey (WK)
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|21
|31
|3
|0
|67.74
|Pat Cummins (C)
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60
|Mitchell Starc
|c R Pant b H Rana
|26
|112
|2
|0
|23.21
|Nathan Lyon
|c KL Rahul b H Rana
|5
|16
|0
|0
|31.25
|Josh Hazlewood
|Not out
|7
|31
|1
|0
|22.58
|Extras
|5 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|104 (10 wkts, 51.2 Ov)
|Fall of Wickets
|14-1(Nathan McSweeney 2.3),19-2(Usman Khawaja 6.4),19-3(Steven Smith 6.5),31-4(Travis Head 11.1),38-5(Mitchell Marsh 16.5),47-6(Marnus Labuschagne 20.6),59-7(Pat Cummins 24.2),70-8(Alex Carey 28.1),79-9(Nathan Lyon 33.2),104-10(Mitchell Starc 51.2)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|18
|6
|30
|5
|2
|0
|1.67
|Mohammed Siraj
|13
|7
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1.54
|Harshit Rana
|15.2
|3
|48
|3
|2
|0
|3.13
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1.33
|Washington Sundar
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 6:47 AM IST