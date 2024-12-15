IND vs AUS : Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Kapil Dev with historic fifer vs AUS
Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has once again etched his name into the history books after bagging his second fifer in Australia during the 3rd Test at the Gabba.
Bumrah has now surpassed Indian legendary pacer Kapil Dev in terms of getting the most fifers in SENA nation (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). Bumrah now has 8 fifers as compared to Kapil Dev's 7 fifers.
Most wickets by Indian bowlers in Tests in Australia:
1 - Kapil Dev: 51 wickets in 11 Tests
2 - Anil Kumble: 49 wickets in 10 Tests
3 - Jasprit Bumrah: 49 wickets in 10 Tests
4 - Ravi Ashwin: 40 wickets in 11 Tests
5 - Bishan Singh Bedi: 35 wickets in 7 Tests Bumrah the only hope for India on Day 2
In an innings where the Aussie batter starred featuring centuries for Travis Head and Steve Smith, Bumrah managed to break some important partnerships and heped his side put a hold to the aggressive innings by the hosts on the day.
Bumrah proved lethal with the new ball for India as he picked up early wicets for the visitors and then went on to take Smith and Head both with the 2nd new ball.
Bumrah dismissed Smith, who went for an expansive drive but edged it to Rohit Sharma, who took a stunning diving catch at slip. Mitchell Marsh’s time at the crease was brief, as a defensive shot resulted in an easy catch for Virat Kohli at slip. Shortly after surpassing 150 runs, Travis Head fell, edging a delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. This sudden collapse of wickets gave India a much-needed comeback after a challenging and demoralizing period with the ball earlier in the afternoon.