IND vs AUS : Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Kapil Dev with historic fifer vs AUS

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has once again etched his name into the history books after bagging his second fifer in Australia during the 3rd Test at the Gabba.

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in Tests in Australia: 1 - Kapil Dev: 51 wickets in 11 Tests 2 - Anil Kumble: 49 wickets in 10 Tests 3 - Jasprit Bumrah: 49 wickets in 10 Tests 4 - Ravi Ashwin: 40 wickets in 11 Tests 5 - Bishan Singh Bedi: 35 wickets in 7 Tests Bumrah the only hope for India on Day 2 Bumrah has now surpassed Indian legendary pacer Kapil Dev in terms of getting the most fifers in SENA nation (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). Bumrah now has 8 fifers as compared to Kapil Dev's 7 fifers.

In an innings where the Aussie batter starred featuring centuries for Travis Head and Steve Smith, Bumrah managed to break some important partnerships and heped his side put a hold to the aggressive innings by the hosts on the day.