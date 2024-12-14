U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live time, streaming

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2: Brisbane weather forecast on December 15 After the men’s Under 19 team failed to capture the gold in the final of the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup last week, the women’s team will now have the task of bringing the glory in the first-ever Under 19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to start on Sunday, December 15. India will start their campaign at the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup against their arch-rivals Pakistan at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the opening day itself. The venue is scheduled to host all the games of the tournament.

The young Indian women's side will be led by Niki Prasad, with Sanika Chalke as her deputy. The Pakistani side will be led by Zoofishan Ayyaz, with wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan as her deputy. ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024: India W vs Pakistan W Playing 11

India Women playing 11 (probable): Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (vc), G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S

More From This Section

Pakistan Women playing 11 (probable): Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Komal Khan (vc, wk), Haniah Ahmer, Rozina Akram, Areesha Ansari, Maham Anees, Shahar Bano, Fatima Khan, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Quratulain, Mahnoor Zeb ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Watch Lyon explains what led to blackout during Pink Ball Test Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Komal Khan (vc, wk), Haniah Ahmer, Rozina Akram, Areesha Ansari, Maham Anees, Shahar Bano, Fatima Khan, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Quratulain, Mahnoor Zeb

ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W: Full squads

India W squad: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (vc), G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire (wk), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S

Pakistan W squad: Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Komal Khan (vc, wk), Haniah Ahmer, Rozina Akram, Areesha Ansari, Maham Anees, Shahar Bano, Fizza Fiaz, Ravail Farhan, Wasifa Hussain (wk), Tayyaba Imdad, Fatima Khan, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Quratulain, Mahnoor Zeb

ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India vs Pakistan Live streaming and telecast details, IND W vs PAK W LIVE MATCH TIME

When will the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India Women and Pakistan Women take place?

What time will the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India Women and Pakistan Women live toss take place? The ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India Women and Pakistan Women will start at 11:00 AM IST on December 15 at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played on Sunday, December 15, in Malaysia.

What time will the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India Women and Pakistan Women start?

The ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India Women and Pakistan Women will start at 11:30 AM IST on December 15 at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Where will the live telecast of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be available on Sony Ten 5 SD/HD in India.

Where will the live streaming of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming of India U19 women vs Pakistan U19 women match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.