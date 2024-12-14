LIVE | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announcement likely today

The much-anticipated approval of the hybrid model for the upcoming Champions Trophy is expected to be finalised today. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to convene an official meeting where the newly appointed ICC chairman, Jay Shah, will join virtually from Brisbane. While the exact time of the announcement hasn't been confirmed yet, it will most likely be out today in the evening.

According to reports, the senior officials might approve the outcome proposed by the three main parties—the ICC, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Here's what expected in ICC meeting over Champions Trophy schedule:

A Delicate Compromise: Pakistan and India's Standoff

In a dramatic development, it is understood that the ICC is on the verge of accepting the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) request to allow Pakistan's team to avoid traveling to India for any ICC tournaments until 2027. This agreement comes after India’s request to have its Champions Trophy matches played in Dubai rather than in Pakistan, citing security concerns. The hybrid model, designed to accommodate both Pakistan’s and India’s wishes, would see Pakistan host 10 matches and a semifinal during the tournament, while the final is expected to be played in Dubai.

Tensions Continue: The Neutral Venue Debate

The Pakistan Cricket Board had previously made it clear that Pakistan’s future ICC events hosted by India should be played at neutral venues, and the upcoming Champions Trophy appears to be the first major test of this arrangement. Reports suggest that the ICC is considering a neutral venue for India and Pakistan’s clash during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Furthermore, discussions are underway for Pakistan’s participation in the Women’s World Cup in India next year, with alternative venues likely to be explored.

Financial Dispute: PCB’s Compensation Demand

While the hybrid model seems poised for approval, the Pakistan Cricket Board has raised concerns about financial compensation, demanding a larger share in the ICC’s revenue distribution model. However, sources indicate that ICC members are unlikely to agree to PCB’s demands for substantial financial compensation beyond covering the logistical costs of hosting the event in two countries. Despite this, there is speculation that the PCB may be granted the opportunity to host another major ICC event in exchange for agreeing to the hybrid model.

A Historic Decision Looms

All eyes are now on the ICC's upcoming meeting, where crucial decisions will be made that will shape the future of international cricket events. If the hybrid model is approved, it will mark a historic moment in cricket diplomacy, reflecting the delicate balance of power between two cricketing giants—India and Pakistan.