India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2: Brisbane weather forecast on December 15

Check India vs Australia 3rd Test online scorecard here After rain played spoilsport on day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and Australia, both players and fans would be expecting the rain gods to do them a favour on day 2 and allow some proper cricketing action at the Gabba. However, the weather forecast in Brisbane on December 15 says otherwise, with a possibility of another delayed start on the day due to rain.

India won the toss and chose to field first earlier in the game. Australian openers started strong, with Usman Khawaja aggressively attacking the Indian bowling, while Nathan McSweeney took his time to adjust to the conditions. However, rain interrupted play on Day 1, causing the pitch to be covered.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Brisbane weather forecast

Brisbane weather forecast According to Accuweather, rain is expected from 7 AM local time (2:30 AM IST) until 10 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). The rest of the day seems clear now, meaning fans can expect more action on Sunday after another delayed start.

More From This Section

The temperature is expected to range between 30°C and 35°C, with relatively cool and windy conditions, as winds will blow from the southeast at 15 km/h. The forecast shows a 56% chance of rain and a 15% likelihood of thunderstorms. Additionally, there will be a thick 99% cloud cover, meaning the sky will remain mostly cloudy. Similar to Day 1, rain is expected to cause delays and interruptions, potentially disrupting the day's play.

With Day 2 starting earlier than usual at 5:15 AM IST in order to make up for lost time, the match could still be seen starting late again if the forecast is accurate.