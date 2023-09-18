IND vs AUS: Rohit, Kohli rested for first 2 ODIs; Ashwin, Sundar called up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Chief Selector Ajit Agrakar announced the Indian team for the Australia series on Monday, September 18, 2023. Skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli were rested for the first two ODIs while off-spinners Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin were called up in the absence of Axar Patel.





Also Read: Patel has not been named in the squad for the first two matches but has been included in it for the third man subject to clearing the fitness test. KL Rahul has been named the captain of the side while Ravindra Jadeja has been named vice-captain for the first two ODIs.Also Read: CWC 2023: Can Washington Sundar enter India squad? Rohit keeps door open

India's squad for the IDFC First Bank three-match ODI series against Australia announced #TeamIndia | — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2023

Along with Kohli and Rohit, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been rested as well.

Why is Asian Games bound Ruturaj Gaikwad named in India squad for Australia series ?

It is interesting to note that Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is captain of the Indian cricket team that will play in the Hangzhou Asian Games has also been named in the squad for the first two ODIs. The men's cricket competition at the Asian Games would begin on September 27. But as India has got a bye straight to the quarterfinal the Men in Blue will play their first game on October 3, 2023. Thus, if included in the playing 11, it will be good practice for him.



India vs Australia ODI Series Schedule



The Indian team will play Australia in three ODIs ahead of the World Cup 2023. All the matches will begin at 01:30 pm IST with the first one being played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The second and third ODI of the series will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot respectively.

KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Squad for the 3rd & final ODI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj