IND vs AUS: Top 10 highest wicket-takers ahead of Boxing Day Test at MCG

The India vs Australia Test series Down Under has seen some phenomenal bowlings displays so far across the 3 venues as the fans would be hoping of more of the same from the bowlers in the remaining 2 Tests. The Boxing Day Test will once again see the pacers and spinners take the field at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and produce the goods again. ALSO READ: Head to Jadeja: Highest run-scorers ahead of Boxing Day Test | IND vs AUS In Test cricket, bowlers play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of a match. Whether it's the pacers firing on all cylinders or spinners weaving their magic, their ability to break partnerships and shift the momentum is vital to a team's success. To thrive in the longest format of the game, bowlers need a diverse skillset capable of getting their team out of tricky situations and consistently delivering under pressure.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, it is India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah who leads the wicket-taking chart with a remarkable 21 wickets. His performances have been nothing short of match-winning, as he has repeatedly stepped up to rescue India from difficult situations, proving to be the backbone of the Indian bowling attack.

Australia's Mitchell Starc follows closely in second place with 14 wickets, while his captain, Pat Cummins, shares the same tally, occupying the third spot. India's Mohammed Siraj is the only other pacer from either side in the top 5, currently sitting in fourth with 13 wickets.