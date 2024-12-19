Business Standard
Head to Jadeja: Highest run-scorers ahead of Boxing Day Test | IND vs AUS

With the crucial Boxing Day Test scheduled to begin on December 26, check the highest run-getter in India vs Australia Test series, which is also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 here

Border Gavaskar Trophy

Border Gavaskar Trophy

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:03 PM IST
With 3 out of the 5 Tests done and dusted in the Border Gavaskar Tropy 2024-25, India and Australia are still tied at 1-1 with some fearless and exciting cricket played between two of the fiercest rivals in cricket history.
 
With the crucial Boxing Day Test coming in less than a week, bith sides will be looking to get a decent amount of runs on the board in the 1st innings, which has been the deciding factor in the matches so far.   
While batters like Rohit Sharma and Usman Khawaja struggling to get in form at the moment, there are other batters who have shown consistency throughout the series so far and have climbed up the run charts over the 3 matches as well.   Who is the highest run-getter in India vs Australia Test series ahead of Boxing Day Test?   As of now, India's nightmare Travis Head is leading the leaderboard in terms of the most runs scored across the 3 matches. scoring an impressive 409 run in 5 innings, including 2 hundreds and a highest score of 152.  The top 5 spots however, are dominated by Indians as KL Rahul. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy take the 2nd, 3rd and 4th spots respectively.  The surprise package of the series has been Nitish Kumar Reddy who has impressed everyone with his batting capabilties and has 179 runs despite of coming to bat low in the order. Ravindra Jadeja would also be the player to watch out for now after he scored 77 runs in his first match of the series and helped India in rescuing a draw at the Gabba.    Top order batters struggling to perform  Whether you blame it on the conditions or on the high pressure stage, the Aussie top-order hasn't been able to deliver the goods for Australia so far. The likes of Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne haven't been able to make a mark for their sides so far. However, with 2 Tests still remaining. 
 
 
Here are the top run getters in the India sv Australia Test series so far - 
 
Top run getters in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
S.No. Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Travis Head 3 5 409 81.8 94.24 47 4
2 KL Rahul 3 6 235 47 50 23 -
3 Yashasvi Jaiswal 3 6 193 38.6 55.94 20 3
4 Nitish Kumar Reddy 3 5 179 44.75 72.18 19 7
5 Alex Carey 3 5 162 40.5 70.74 14 2
6 Virat Kohli 3 5 126 31.5 63 10 2
7 Steven Smith 3 5 124 24.8 46.44 13 -
8 Rishabh Pant 3 5 96 19.2 60 10 1
9 Marnus Labuschagne 3 5 82 16.4 33.2 9 -
10 Ravindra Jadeja 1 1 77 77 62.6 7 1
 

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

