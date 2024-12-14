IND vs AUS: Watch Lyon explains what led to blackout during Pink Ball Test

While a special commentary stint for local broadcaster Chanel 7 on day 1 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, Lyon explained as to how the incident unfolded and how his wish to have a go with the bat at the nets caused the main floodlights to switch off for some time, interrupting the day's play in Adelaide. Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin had shared the details earlier on The Willow Talk podcast, explaining how the ground staff unintentionally caused a blackout in the ground due to a practice session for nightwatchman Nathan Lyon. Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE, ONLINE SCORECARD, MATCH UPDATES here Reason behind Pink ball Test blackout During the Pink Ball Test between India and Australia, a humorous incident unfolded involving the stadium’s lights. Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon revealed how he was responsible for the blackout caused during the India vs Australia 2nd Test in Adelaide.While a special commentary stint for local broadcaster Chanel 7 on day 1 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, Lyon explained as to how the incident unfolded and how his wish to have a go with the bat at the nets caused the main floodlights to switch off for some time, interrupting the day's play in Adelaide.Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin had shared the details earlier on The Willow Talk podcast, explaining how the ground staff unintentionally caused a blackout in the ground due to a practice session for nightwatchman Nathan Lyon.

According to Haddin, Lyon had requested to have some practice hits in the nets. As the ground staff tried to turn on the net lights for him, they mistakenly turned off the main floodlights instead. This resulted in the lights going out, leaving Lyon in the dark about his practice session. Haddin recounted how Lyon attempted to fix the issue, saying, "I’ve got to fix this so I can go out and bat in the nets." However, the curators informed Lyon that the lights were off for the moment and that his practice wasn’t a priority.

The lights went off twice during the 18th over bowled by Indian pacer Harshit Rana, which caught the attention of commentators. Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh humorously commented on the situation, saying, “Oh hello. They’ve run out of electricity in Adelaide. Pretty hot today. Plenty of air conditioners on.”

This light-hearted incident provided some comic relief during an intense Test match, as both teams battled under the floodlights of Adelaide. Despite the minor technical glitch, the match continued with both teams focused on their respective objectives, with Lyon eventually able to complete his net session.