IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India's Test records in numbers at The Gabba

The India cricket team, after starting the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a massive 295-run victory in Perth, suffered a heavy defeat in Adelaide as Australia won the match by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1. India and Australia are locking horns in the third Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, for the third Test in the hope of winning the match to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and keep their WTC 2023-25 final qualification hopes alive. Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE, ONLINE SCORECARD, MATCH UPDATES here Let’s take a look India's Test numbers in Brisbane...
Win-loss record
Despite their 2021 win, India’s overall record in Brisbane is not very promising, as they have only won one and drawn one match in the seven Test matches they have played there.
India recorded their highest score at The Gabba in 2003, when they posted a massive 409 on the board in the first innings of the match. Their 336 and 329 in the two innings of the 2021 Test rank at numbers four and five in the list.
India’s highest Test scores at The Gabba
Date
Score
Inns
04-Dec-03
409
2
17-Dec-14
408
1
19-Jan-68
355
4
15-Jan-21
336
2
15-Jan-21
329/7
4
02-Dec-77
324
4
19-Jan-68
279
2
29-Nov-91
239
1
17-Dec-14
224
3
29-Nov-91
156
3
Top run-scorers
India’s ML Jaisimha, with 175 runs in two games, holds the record for the most Test runs at this venue for India. The current squad member, Rishabh Pant, is at number nine in the list with 112 runs.
India's top run-scorers at The Gabba
Player
Span
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
ML Jaisimha
1968-1968
1
2
0
175
101
M Vijay
2014-2014
1
2
0
171
144
AM Rahane
2014-2021
2
4
0
152
81
SC Ganguly
2003-2003
1
1
0
144
144
CA Pujara
2014-2021
2
4
0
142
56
MAK Pataudi
1968-1968
1
2
0
122
74
SM Gavaskar
1977-1977
1
2
0
116
113
RF Surti
1968-1968
1
2
0
116
64
RR Pant
2021-2021
1
2
1
112
89*
S Dhawan
2014-2014
1
2
0
105
81
Top wicket-takers
Former Indian off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna is India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests in Brisbane, with a total of eight wickets. The current squad member Mohammed Siraj is at number five with six wickets.