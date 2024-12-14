IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India's Test records in numbers at The Gabba

Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE, ONLINE SCORECARD, MATCH UPDATES here Let’s take a look India's Test numbers in Brisbane... The India cricket team, after starting the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a massive 295-run victory in Perth, suffered a heavy defeat in Adelaide as Australia won the match by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1. India and Australia are locking horns in the third Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, for the third Test in the hope of winning the match to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and keep their WTC 2023-25 final qualification hopes alive.Let’s take a look India's Test numbers in Brisbane...

Win-loss record

Despite their 2021 win, India’s overall record in Brisbane is not very promising, as they have only won one and drawn one match in the seven Test matches they have played there.

India’s win-loss record at The Gabba

Highest score

India recorded their highest score at The Gabba in 2003, when they posted a massive 409 on the board in the first innings of the match. Their 336 and 329 in the two innings of the 2021 Test rank at numbers four and five in the list.

India’s highest Test scores at The Gabba

Date Score Inns 04-Dec-03 409 2 17-Dec-14 408 1 19-Jan-68 355 4 15-Jan-21 336 2 15-Jan-21 329/7 4 02-Dec-77 324 4 19-Jan-68 279 2 29-Nov-91 239 1 17-Dec-14 224 3 29-Nov-91 156 3

Top run-scorers

India’s ML Jaisimha, with 175 runs in two games, holds the record for the most Test runs at this venue for India. The current squad member, Rishabh Pant, is at number nine in the list with 112 runs.

India's top run-scorers at The Gabba

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS ML Jaisimha 1968-1968 1 2 0 175 101 M Vijay 2014-2014 1 2 0 171 144 AM Rahane 2014-2021 2 4 0 152 81 SC Ganguly 2003-2003 1 1 0 144 144 CA Pujara 2014-2021 2 4 0 142 56 MAK Pataudi 1968-1968 1 2 0 122 74 SM Gavaskar 1977-1977 1 2 0 116 113 RF Surti 1968-1968 1 2 0 116 64 RR Pant 2021-2021 1 2 1 112 89* S Dhawan 2014-2014 1 2 0 105 81

Top wicket-takers

Former Indian off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna is India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests in Brisbane, with a total of eight wickets. The current squad member Mohammed Siraj is at number five with six wickets.

India's top wicket-takers at The Gabba