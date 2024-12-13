India vs Australia 3rd Test: Brisbane weather forecast on December 14

India and Australia, after two dramatic Tests in the ongoing 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, are set to take the field for the third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, starting Saturday, December 14. Both teams will be desperate for a win as their chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final hang in the balance. While fans can expect a tough competition between the two teams in Brisbane, they can also expect external interference from the rain god.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 Brisbane weather forecast Of the five days of the Test, only the fifth day has a 1 per cent chance of precipitation, while weather reports for the first four days are less promising, with chances of precipitation standing at 88 per cent, 58 per cent, 60 per cent, and 55 per cent, respectively.

According to accuweather.com, there is a 64 percent chance of rain at 7 AM local time (2:30 AM IST), which will continue until 9 AM local time (4:30 AM IST). However, the chances of rain drop to 17 percent from 10 AM local time (5:30 AM IST), before rising again at 1 PM local time (9:30 AM IST). This suggests that fans can expect stop-start action on Saturday, December 14, with a strong possibility of a delayed start.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Brisbane weather forecast

Similarly, accuweather predicts rain from 7 AM local time (2:30 AM IST), continuing until 10 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). The rest of the day seems clear at this point, meaning fans can expect more action on Sunday after another delayed start.

Does Inclement Brisbane weather affect the decision after the IND vs AUS toss?

Weather reports suggest that seam bowlers will likely receive help from the overcast conditions. Given both teams possess quality fast bowlers, they will likely avoid batting first after winning the toss—especially the Indian side, which has experienced a series of collapses while batting first in recent times.

India has batted first in both Tests so far in the series but has failed to surpass the 200-run mark on each occasion.