India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: IND vs AUS toss at 5:20 AM IST today
IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: With green tinge of the Brisbane pitch and overcast conditions on all five days, all eyes on Cummins and Rohit at the toss
Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
The two fierce cricketing rivals - India and Australia - will take the field for the all-important third Test of the five-match series at The Gabba in Brisbane starting today. Both teams will aim for a lead in the Test series, also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, to boost their chances of qualifying for the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, scheduled to be held at Lord’s in 2025. After India won the first Test in Perth to go 1-0 up in the series, Australia successfully executed a comeback in Adelaide during the second Test to level the series at 1-1.
At the moment, India needs to win two and draw one of the remaining three games in the series to qualify for the final without depending on other teams. A loss in Brisbane, however, would mean India must win the remaining two Tests and rely on Pakistan winning both Tests of their upcoming series against South Africa, along with Sri Lanka winning at least one of their two remaining Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle against Australia.
On the other hand, Australia can afford a loss, as a 3-2 series win would still see them qualify for the final for the second consecutive time. The hosts have already announced their playing 11, with Josh Hazlewood replacing Scott Boland. India is likely to field an unchanged side, as Rohit Sharma hinted after the Adelaide Test.
Both teams will also have to keep an eye on the sky, as the weather report from AccuWeather predicts an 88 per cent chance of precipitation on the first day of the Test on Saturday.
India vs Australia 3rd Test playing 11
India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 1 live telecast details
Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, Brisbane, will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 1 live streaming details
Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, Brisbane, will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 3rd Test day 1 here
5:12 AM
IND vs AUS PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Akash Deep set to play today
One change in India's Playing 11 is set as Akash Deep marking his run-up ahead of the toss at 5:20 AM IST today.
5:04 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Will Jadeja find a place in India's Playing 11?
The clock ticks down, and a critical question looms over India's strategy—does Ravindra Jadeja find a place in the XI?
Senior off-spinner R Ashwin and the composed Washington Sundar have held their ground in the first two Tests, their efforts steady but far from extraordinary. Yet, when the stakes are this high and the margins razor-thin, Jadeja offers a tempting solution. His proven prowess overseas, both with bat and ball, makes him a safer bet—a trump card to bolster India’s fragile batting depth while retaining the all-round balance.
But the selection puzzle doesn’t end there. In the fast-bowling department, the debate intensifies. Akash Deep, brimming with skills and promise, stands ready to exploit the Gabba’s bounce and seam-friendly conditions. Yet, skipper Rohit Sharma finds himself drawn to rookie Harshit Rana—raw, unpolished, but with a heart that beats fearlessly on the field.
Will India choose the steadiness of experience or gamble on bold, youthful exuberance? Will Jadeja’s versatility tip the scales, or will loyalty to Ashwin and Sundar hold firm?
The decisions made in the dressing room will resonate far beyond the Gabba. With everything to play for, these choices may very well shape India’s fortunes in this high-stakes Test.
4:59 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Rohit, Kohli, and the roar of the doubters
The symphony of scepticism surrounding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has reached a crescendo, with whispers of waning brilliance now echoing loudly. But as India steps onto the hallowed Gabba turf—where resilience was etched in gold in 2021—these two modern-day icons face a moment of reckoning.
The numbers have been merciless, starkly painting a picture neither would deny. Stats, after all, seldom lie. Yet, these maestros are far from ordinary. When presented with a solitary challenge—bounce or seam—they can hold their own. But Australia has delivered a cruel cocktail: the bounce of a Gabba green top, laced with the venom of seam movement.
Form, that fickle mistress, seems to have deserted them. Rohit and Kohli’s struggles mirror India’s broader malaise—disastrous first innings. Six scores under 150 over the past year, at home and abroad, tell a grim tale. For the 2024-25 season, their first innings averages—a meagre 6.88 for Rohit and 10 for Kohli—only deepen the wound.
Kohli, ever the gladiator, momentarily silenced critics with a masterful century on a placid Perth deck. But for Rohit, the challenge is starker. A captain’s knock isn’t just desirable—it’s imperative. It’s not just about runs; it’s about asserting himself as a leader who doesn’t just command but inspires.
Facing Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and a fit-again Josh Hazlewood on a track tailor-made for their artillery, Rohit knows brute force won’t suffice. He has been a titan in white-ball cricket, but here lies the chance to transcend, to etch his name among the greats. Gabba could be his coronation—or his trial by fire.
Yet, the captain faces a dilemma that may define his legacy. Is he, with a faltering defence against the darting ball, better suited to No. 6? There, with the top order laying a foundation, he could unleash his repertoire against a softened Kookaburra. Or does he stand firm as the opener, battling the new ball and redefining the art of leadership?
Rohit and Kohli, burdened by form yet blessed with talent, stand at the crossroads. The Gabba awaits their answer, its pitch a silent judge, its history a demanding witness.
4:47 AM
Will the cloudy skies and potential rain sway their choices? Stay tuned for all the latest updates as the action unfolds.
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Brisbane weather latest news
Rain is on the horizon for Day 1 of the India vs Australia third Test, with overcast skies currently looming over The Gabba. The weather forecast predicts rain interruptions over the first four days, raising questions about how captains Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma might factor the conditions into their decision at the toss.
Will the cloudy skies and potential rain sway their choices? Stay tuned for all the latest updates as the action unfolds.
Latest image from The Gabba in Brisbane. Photo: X
4:40 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: India squad for third Test
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep
4:32 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Australia squad for third Test
Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott
4:24 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Preview
The stage is set at the Gabba, where legends are forged and dreams are shattered. Rohit Sharma’s poetic elegance and Virat Kohli’s unwavering class stand poised for the ultimate ‘Test’, as India confronts an Australian side burning with a thirst for redemption on a fiery Brisbane pitch. The third showdown of the Border-Gavaskar series, starting Saturday, promises drama and destiny.
With the series tantalisingly tied at 1-1, Brisbane looms as the battlefield where the fate of the contest – and India’s standing in the World Test Championship – will be sealed. It is not just a match; it is a war for supremacy, with every delivery poised to tip the scales.
India’s hopes rest on the precarious fragility of Australia’s batting, a house of cards that could collapse under pressure unless Travis Head transforms into the unrelenting destroyer Australia so desperately needs. Even Steve Smith, once the indomitable architect of Australian dominance, now finds himself shadowed by inconsistency, mirroring Kohli’s own struggles.
And then, there is Jasprit Bumrah – the assassin with the ball, dismantling opposition line-ups with a precision that makes his peers seem ordinary in comparison. But even the mightiest warrior cannot stand alone. Bumrah needs reinforcements at the other end, and more critically, the psychological cushion of a solid scoreboard, built by the bats of Rohit, Kohli, and their comrades.
As the sun rises over Brisbane, all eyes will be on the Indian team. Will they conquer the Gabba fortress, or will Australia avenge their scars? This is no mere cricket match – it is a battle for pride, legacy, and the right to hold their heads high.
4:18 AM
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 action. The much important toss is just 60 minutes away.
First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 4:16 AM IST