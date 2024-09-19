IND vs BAN: Highest run-getters for India in Tests at home; check full list

Indian cricket has produced some of the best batters the cricketing world has seen over the years. From the Master Blaster to Virat Kohli, these batters have all brought something special to the table and have won numerous matches for their country.
The skill of a batter is believed to be tested the most while playing red-ball cricket, also known as Test cricket. Batting on the challenging tracks of India makes it even more of a task for batters in general.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD
Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter for India at home, with 7216 runs in 94 matches. He is followed by Rahul Dravid, who scored 5598 runs in 70 Tests in India, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has scored 4144 runs in 50 matches in India and is at the fifth place in the list of batters, who scored most runs in India.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD
Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter for India at home, with 7216 runs in 94 matches. He is followed by Rahul Dravid, who scored 5598 runs in 70 Tests in India, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has scored 4144 runs in 50 matches in India and is at the fifth place in the list of batters, who scored most runs in India.
Here are the highest run-getters for India in Tests played on home soil:
|Highest run-getters in Tests for India on home soil
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|100
|50
|0
|SR Tendulkar
|1990-2013
|94
|153
|16
|7216
|217
|52.67
|22
|32
|4
|R Dravid
|1996-2011
|70
|120
|11
|5598
|222
|51.35
|15
|27
|3
|SM Gavaskar
|1972-1987
|65
|108
|7
|5067
|236*
|50.16
|16
|23
|6
|V Sehwag
|2001-2013
|52
|89
|3
|4656
|319
|54.13
|13
|19
|6
|V Kohli
|2011-2023
|50
|77
|8
|4144
|254*
|60.05
|14
|12
|6
|CA Pujara
|2010-2023
|51
|80
|7
|3839
|206*
|52.58
|10
|20
|5
|VVS Laxman
|1996-2011
|57
|91
|18
|3767
|281
|51.6
|8
|24
|7
|DB Vengsarkar
|1977-1990
|54
|80
|13
|3725
|166
|55.59
|13
|15
|5
|GR Viswanath
|1969-1982
|48
|81
|7
|3502
|222
|47.32
|10
|15
|3
|M Azharuddin
|1984-2000
|46
|66
|5
|3412
|199
|55.93
|13
|11
|2
|SC Ganguly
|1996-2008
|50
|84
|10
|3180
|239
|42.97
|8
|13
|6
|N Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|65
|86
|10
|2810
|163
|36.97
|5
|15
|5
|RG Sharma
|2013-2024
|29
|45
|6
|2402
|212
|61.58
|10
|7
|1
|MS Dhoni
|2005-2013
|42
|61
|9
|2380
|224
|45.76
|5
|15
|3
|G Gambhir
|2004-2016
|34
|59
|2
|2322
|206
|40.73
|5
|12
|4
|M Vijay
|2008-2018
|30
|49
|1
|2257
|167
|47.02
|9
|6
|1
|VL Manjrekar
|1951-1965
|35
|55
|7
|2222
|189*
|46.29
|5
|10
|5
|CG Borde
|1958-1969
|35
|59
|8
|2209
|177*
|43.31
|5
|12
|6
|PR Umrigar
|1948-1962
|36
|52
|4
|2082
|223
|43.37
|7
|6
|3
|MAK Pataudi
|1961-1975
|33
|58
|3
|1850
|203*
|33.63
|5
|9
|5
Indian batters among the best in the world
The batters mentioned above are not just among India's best but have also stamped their authority on the international arena.
Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid are also among the top five international batters with the most Test runs in their careers. Sachin tops the list, while Dravid is in fourth place.
More From This Section
With the Test season beginning again for India when they take on Bangladesh at home, many more talents are expected to shine for the nation and begin a new legacy for the Indian cricket team.