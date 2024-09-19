IND vs BAN: Highest run-getters for India in Tests at home; check full list

Indian cricket has produced some of the best batters the cricketing world has seen over the years. From the Master Blaster to Virat Kohli, these batters have all brought something special to the table and have won numerous matches for their country.





Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter for India at home, with 7216 runs in 94 matches. He is followed by Rahul Dravid, who scored 5598 runs in 70 Tests in India, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag.



Here are the highest run-getters for India in Tests played on home soil:

Highest run-getters in Tests for India on home soil Player Span Matches Innings NO Runs HS Avg 100 50 0 SR Tendulkar 1990-2013 94 153 16 7216 217 52.67 22 32 4 R Dravid 1996-2011 70 120 11 5598 222 51.35 15 27 3 SM Gavaskar 1972-1987 65 108 7 5067 236* 50.16 16 23 6 V Sehwag 2001-2013 52 89 3 4656 319 54.13 13 19 6 V Kohli 2011-2023 50 77 8 4144 254* 60.05 14 12 6 CA Pujara 2010-2023 51 80 7 3839 206* 52.58 10 20 5 VVS Laxman 1996-2011 57 91 18 3767 281 51.6 8 24 7 DB Vengsarkar 1977-1990 54 80 13 3725 166 55.59 13 15 5 GR Viswanath 1969-1982 48 81 7 3502 222 47.32 10 15 3 M Azharuddin 1984-2000 46 66 5 3412 199 55.93 13 11 2 SC Ganguly 1996-2008 50 84 10 3180 239 42.97 8 13 6 N Kapil Dev 1978-1994 65 86 10 2810 163 36.97 5 15 5 RG Sharma 2013-2024 29 45 6 2402 212 61.58 10 7 1 MS Dhoni 2005-2013 42 61 9 2380 224 45.76 5 15 3 G Gambhir 2004-2016 34 59 2 2322 206 40.73 5 12 4 M Vijay 2008-2018 30 49 1 2257 167 47.02 9 6 1 VL Manjrekar 1951-1965 35 55 7 2222 189* 46.29 5 10 5 CG Borde 1958-1969 35 59 8 2209 177* 43.31 5 12 6 PR Umrigar 1948-1962 36 52 4 2082 223 43.37 7 6 3 MAK Pataudi 1961-1975 33 58 3 1850 203* 33.63 5 9 5

Indian batters among the best in the world

The batters mentioned above are not just among India's best but have also stamped their authority on the international arena.

Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid are also among the top five international batters with the most Test runs in their careers. Sachin tops the list, while Dravid is in fourth place.

With the Test season beginning again for India when they take on Bangladesh at home, many more talents are expected to shine for the nation and begin a new legacy for the Indian cricket team.