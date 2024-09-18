Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'We've come a long way,' Virat Kohli ends rift with Gautam Gambhir

BCCI posted a small clip of the chat between the two, which showcased their 2011 World Cup final partnership and their Test milestones as well.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
Putting an end to all the rivalry rumours, Team India star batter Virat Kohli and his new Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir paired up for a special appearance on camera and had a chat ahead of India's 1st Test match against Bangladesh on September 19.

Gambhir's witty reply stumps Kohli

While Gambhir praised Kohli for his illustrious Test career so far, Virat also wanted to know how his former teammate managed to keep opponents out of his head at times.

Gambhir, however, turned the question on Kohli, reminding him how he has had many more such altercations with opponents on the pitch and that he is well suited to answer this question.

Virat also said at the end of the video that he and Gambhir have finally come together to put an end to all the 'masala' that had been created between the two over the past few years.

Virat Kohli vs. Gautam Gambhir on-field fights -

IPL 2013: RCB vs. KKR

When Virat Kohli got dismissed during a match against KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, he was seen in a verbal brawl with his former Indian teammate and KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir, as both players had to be separated on the pitch.

IPL 2023: RCB vs. LSG

It was time for Virat vs. Gambhir 2.0, as the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants witnessed a heated moment between Virat Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq during the match. When it was time for the handshakes after the match, Virat and Naveen again got into a verbal battle, after which LSG head coach Gautam Gambhir called Virat out for his behavior. While Virat was trying to make Gambhir understand the situation, he wasn't ready to listen to any of it and continued to argue. Both of them had to be separated on the pitch again.

Topics :Virat KohliGautam GambhirIndia vs Bangladesh

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

