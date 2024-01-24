Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 1st Test - Pitch sometimes can be two-paced: Pacer Mark Wood

IND vs ENG 1st Test - Pitch sometimes can be two-paced: Pacer Mark Wood

The pitch sometimes can be two-paced and, if it is slow, it can help (bowlers) because the batters will be through with the shot, says Mark Wood ahead of India vs England 1st Test

(L-R) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood. File Photo: @England cricket
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ahead of the five-match Test series against India, star England seamer Mark Wood talked about his plans to bowl to India skipper Rohit Sharma and noted the pitch sometimes can be two-paced.

India will lock horns against England in the first Test which will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad. The second Test of the series will be played at Vishakapatnam, the third Test at Rajkot, the fourth Test at Ranchi and the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Yeah, the conditions will be assessed once I am out there, and bumps (bouncers) are rarely bought out here. But the pitch sometimes can be two-paced and, if it is slow, it can help (bowlers) because the batters will be through with the shot," Wood said at a press conference.

"Someone like Rohit, I know how good he is on the short ball. That doesn't necessarily mean that I wouldn't bowl a bouncer. It just means that I'll have to be really accurate with it and bowl at the right time," he added.

India are playing their first home series on home soil of the WTC cycle 2023-25. They are currently placed in second position with a win percentage of 54.16.

England Test squad for India series: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.
 

India squad for the first two Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc) and Avesh Khan.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

India vs England 2024 Tests full schedule, live match timings, streaming

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

IND vs ENG: Pace or spin-friendly - Here's how Lucknow pitch could behave

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

BCCI Awards: 'Watching Virat bhai win...'- Gill takes trip down memory lane

India vs England 1st test: Captan Ben Stokes opens up on his knee surgery

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Gill enters England series eyeing Test turnaround

BCCI Awards: Shastri, Engineer honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Dravid reveals India's plan for Hyderabad Test

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India vs EnglandEngland cricket teamMark Wood

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story