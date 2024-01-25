IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Coin flip at 9 AM today in Hyderabad
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATE: England have announced their Playing 11, picking only one pacer. India is likely to go with three spinners as well.
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
The most awaited series on Indian soil is here. India will take on England in the first Test of five-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today. It will be a battle between India's spinners and England's bazball. While the visitors have announced their Playing 11 on the eve of the match, India captain Rohit Sharma hinted that India would go with three spinners as the Three Lions have picked as many slow bowlers in their line-up.
1st Test: India vs England Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable for 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
England Playing 11 for 1st Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, (c) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes will take place at 9 AM IST.
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 1st test Day 1 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.
Stay tuned for India vs England live toss and match updates here
8:04 AM
Series prediction: Anil Kumble feels India will thrash England in five-match series
England has an inexperienced bowling line-up, former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble feels ahead of the first Test. England, though, has the likes of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in their bowling department but both the bowlers have failed to find a place in Playing 11 for 1st Test.
In the spin department, England has brought four spinners with three of them finding a place in playing 11 for 1st Test. However, they are not as experienced as the Indian counterparts.
Tap here to read why Kumble feels why India will win series 4-1
In the spin department, England has brought four spinners with three of them finding a place in playing 11 for 1st Test. However, they are not as experienced as the Indian counterparts.
Tap here to read why Kumble feels why India will win series 4-1
7:51 AM
England Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India: Why the visitors picked only one pacer?
With England picking three spinners in their Playing 11 and Stokes expected not to bowl, the Three Lions will open with Mark Wood and a spinner if they bowl first in Hyderabad.
With chill prevaling in India, the ball is expected to swing early in the innings. But Stokes feels that the Mark Wood is a impact bowler, the reason behind tearway pacer gets selected as the only pacer in the XI.
Tap here to know what Ben Stokes said about Mark Wood
With chill prevaling in India, the ball is expected to swing early in the innings. But Stokes feels that the Mark Wood is a impact bowler, the reason behind tearway pacer gets selected as the only pacer in the XI.
Tap here to know what Ben Stokes said about Mark Wood
7:39 AM
India Playing 11 for 1st Test vs England: Axar or Kuldeep?
With England naming three spinners in their Playing 11, the hosts are also likely to go with as many spinners. But the question remains is whether it will be Kuldeep or Axar.
While Rohit Sharma revealed the importance of both spinners given R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will walk straight into the Playing 11.
Axar is most likely to pip Kuldeep into the India Playing 11 due to his batting prowess and in a battle with the Bazball, India not need a long tail.
Check the full story here and what Rohit said about the third spinner on the eve of the IND vs ENG match
While Rohit Sharma revealed the importance of both spinners given R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will walk straight into the Playing 11.
Axar is most likely to pip Kuldeep into the India Playing 11 due to his batting prowess and in a battle with the Bazball, India not need a long tail.
Check the full story here and what Rohit said about the third spinner on the eve of the IND vs ENG match
7:25 AM
India vs England head-to-head in Test matches
India and England have played 131 matches so far with the latter winning 50 of those.
Total Matches played: 131
India won: 31
England won: 50
Drawn: 50
7:10 AM
IND vs ENG Tests: Top Five Run-Getters
India and England are facing each other in red-ball cricket since 1932. Sachin tendulkar is the highest run-getter during IND vs ENG Tests.
Top Five Run-Getters during IND vs ENG Tests
Tap here to read full article
Top Five Run-Getters during IND vs ENG Tests
Tap here to read full article
7:01 AM
India Squad for first Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel
India vs England 1st Test squads
England Squad: for first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed
India Squad for first Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel
6:52 AM
India vs England 1st Test preview: Ash-Jaddu ready conquer once again
In the opening game of what looks to be an exciting five-Test series starting today, Rohit Sharma's team takes on a trend-defying England, putting India's unequivocal dominance at home over the last 12 years to the most unusual test to date.
Since their 1-2 loss to Alastair Cook's Three Lions in 2012, no team has been as unbeatable at home as India, who have managed 16 straight series victories, including seven series sweeps.
If one looks at the numbers even more, India has only lost three of the 44 Test matches they have played in their own country during this phase. This puts them in a class even higher than the all-conquering West Indies in the 1980s or Australia at the turn of the century.
This incredible run over the past ten years has been attributed to a number of things, including favourable pitches, bowlers who understood how to take advantage of those tracks, and batters who were producing runs like popcorn from a vending machine.
However, in these conquests, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja have distinguished themselves significantly above the others.
6:48 AM
India vs England 1st Test live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 1st Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Topics : Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket Ben Stokes Joe Root Jonny Bairstow Mark Wood Axar Patel Ravindra Jadeja Shreyas Iyer cricket broadcast sports broadcasting R Ashwin Mohammed Siraj
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:46 AM IST