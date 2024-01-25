IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Coin flip at 9 AM today in Hyderabad

In the opening game of what looks to be an exciting five-Test series starting today, Rohit Sharma's team takes on a trend-defying England, putting India's unequivocal dominance at home over the last 12 years to the most unusual test to date.

If one looks at the numbers even more, India has only lost three of the 44 Test matches they have played in their own country during this phase. This puts them in a class even higher than the all-conquering West Indies in the 1980s or Australia at the turn of the century.

This incredible run over the past ten years has been attributed to a number of things, including favourable pitches, bowlers who understood how to take advantage of those tracks, and batters who were producing runs like popcorn from a vending machine.

However, in these conquests, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja have distinguished themselves significantly above the others.

Since their 1-2 loss to Alastair Cook's Three Lions in 2012, no team has been as unbeatable at home as India, who have managed 16 straight series victories, including seven series sweeps.