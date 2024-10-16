Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs NZ: Online ticket sales for 3rd Test in Mumbai to start on Oct 18

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the date of ticket sale after its apex council meeting here on Tuesday.

Wankhede Stadium
Wankhede Stadium. Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:15 AM IST
Online ticket sales for the third and final Test between India and New Zealand, scheduled to take place from November 1-5 at the Wankhede Stadium, will begin on Friday.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the date of ticket sale after its apex council meeting here on Tuesday.

The apex council unanimously agreed on the proposal made by MCA president Ajinkya Naik that free passes for the Test match should be given to children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools as well as the semifinalists of the Harris and Giles Shield tournaments.

The upcoming contest between India and New Zealand will be the first Test in three years at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with these two teams facing off here in December 2021 last.

The season pass for the North Stand, the Sachin Tendulkar Stand as well as the Vijay Merchant Stand for general public will be of Rs 1500. For the Sunil Gavaskar Stand, the price will be Rs 325 (east lower) and Rs 625 (east upper).


First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

