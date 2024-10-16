IND vs NZ: Online ticket sales for 3rd Test in Mumbai to start on Oct 18

Online ticket sales for the third and final Test between India and New Zealand, scheduled to take place from November 1-5 at the Wankhede Stadium, will begin on Friday.



The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the date of ticket sale after its apex council meeting here on Tuesday.

The apex council unanimously agreed on the proposal made by MCA president Ajinkya Naik that free passes for the Test match should be given to children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools as well as the semifinalists of the Harris and Giles Shield tournaments.