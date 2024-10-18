India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: India need quick wickets today
On Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, bowlers would look get early wickets in order to make an comeback at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Captain Rohit Sharma took the onus of taking a worst decision to bat first on a damp Bengaluru wicket. However, he expected the batters to come good in the second innings. But for that Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling attack should take out the remaining seven wickets as quickly as possible.
Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell would continue today from 180-3.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test full scorecard
New Zealand 1st innings scorecard at stumps on Day 2
|New Zealand 1st Inning
|180-3 (50 ov) CRR:3.60
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Tom Latham (C)
|lbw b K Yadav
|15
|49
|3
|0
|30.61
|Devon Conway
|b R Ashwin
|91
|105
|11
|3
|86.67
|Will Young
|c K Yadav b R Jadeja
|33
|73
|5
|0
|45.21
|Rachin Ravindra
|Not out
|22
|34
|2
|0
|64.71
|Daryl Mitchell
|Not out
|14
|39
|1
|0
|35.9
|Extras
|5 (b 4, Ib 1, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|180 (3 wkts, 50 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|10
|4
|23
|0
|0
|2.3
|Mohammed Siraj
|7
|1
|21
|0
|0
|3
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|11
|1
|46
|1
|0
|4.18
|Kuldeep Yadav
|12
|1
|57
|1
|0
|4.75
|Ravindra Jadeja
|10
|0
|28
|1
|0
|2.8
India 1st innings scorecard
|India 1st Inning
|46-10 (31.2 ov) CRR:1.47
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c AY Patel b WO Rourke
|13
|63
|1
|0
|20.63
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|b T Southee
|2
|16
|0
|0
|12.5
|Virat Kohli
|c G Phillips b WO Rourke
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Sarfaraz Khan
|c D Conway b M Henry
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c T Latham b M Henry
|20
|49
|2
|0
|40.82
|KL Rahul
|c TA Blundell b WO Rourke
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c AY Patel b M Henry
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|c G Phillips b M Henry
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|c (sub MG Bracewell) b M Henry
|2
|17
|0
|0
|11.76
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c M Henry b WO Rourke
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|4
|16
|1
|0
|25
|Extras
|4 (b 0, Ib 1, w 2, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|46 (10 wkts, 31.2 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Tim Southee
|6
|4
|8
|1
|0
|1.33
|Matt Henry
|13.2
|3
|15
|5
|0
|1.13
|William O'Rourke
|12
|6
|22
|4
|1
|1.83
Bengaluru weather update: While there is no prediction of rain at the start of fay's play, there is more than 50% chances of rain from 1 PM onwards.
8:32 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 highlights
8:25 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 proceedings. After being bundled out for the lowest score in the home Test matches, captain Rohit Sharma took the onus and now it is up to the bowlers to get the remaining seven wickets as early as possible.
