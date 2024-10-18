Business Standard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: India need quick wickets today

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Live full scorecard: Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell will continue today from 180-3. Check India vs New Zealand live commentary and match updates here

Aditya Kaushik Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score updates

`India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score updates

On Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, bowlers would look get early wickets in order to make an comeback at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Captain Rohit Sharma took the onus of taking a worst decision to bat first on a damp Bengaluru wicket. However, he expected the batters to come good in the second innings. But for that Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling attack should take out the remaining seven wickets as quickly as possible. 

Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell would continue today from 180-3.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test full scorecard

New Zealand 1st innings scorecard at stumps on Day 2

New Zealand 1st Inning
180-3 (50 ov) CRR:3.60
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Tom Latham (C) lbw b K Yadav 15 49 3 0 30.61
Devon Conway b R Ashwin 91 105 11 3 86.67
Will Young c K Yadav b R Jadeja 33 73 5 0 45.21
Rachin Ravindra Not out 22 34 2 0 64.71
Daryl Mitchell Not out 14 39 1 0 35.9
Extras 5 (b 4, Ib 1, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total 180 (3 wkts, 50 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 10 4 23 0 0 2.3
Mohammed Siraj 7 1 21 0 0 3
Ravichandran Ashwin 11 1 46 1 0 4.18
Kuldeep Yadav 12 1 57 1 0 4.75
Ravindra Jadeja 10 0 28 1 0 2.8

India 1st innings scorecard

India 1st Inning
46-10 (31.2 ov) CRR:1.47
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c AY Patel b WO Rourke 13 63 1 0 20.63
Rohit Sharma (C) b T Southee 2 16 0 0 12.5
Virat Kohli c G Phillips b WO Rourke 0 9 0 0 0
Sarfaraz Khan c D Conway b M Henry 0 3 0 0 0
Rishabh Pant (WK) c T Latham b M Henry 20 49 2 0 40.82
KL Rahul c TA Blundell b WO Rourke 0 6 0 0 0
Ravindra Jadeja c AY Patel b M Henry 0 6 0 0 0
Ravichandran Ashwin c G Phillips b M Henry 0 1 0 0 0
Kuldeep Yadav c (sub MG Bracewell) b M Henry 2 17 0 0 11.76
Jasprit Bumrah c M Henry b WO Rourke 1 3 0 0 33.33
Mohammed Siraj Not out 4 16 1 0 25
Extras 4 (b 0, Ib 1, w 2, nb 1, p 0)
Total 46 (10 wkts, 31.2 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Tim Southee 6 4 8 1 0 1.33
Matt Henry 13.2 3 15 5 0 1.13
William O'Rourke 12 6 22 4 1 1.83
 
Bengaluru weather update: While there is no prediction of rain at the start of fay's play, there is more than 50% chances of rain from 1 PM onwards.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live telecast in India

Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live streaming in India

JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India on the application and website.


Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score and match updates here

8:32 AM

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 highlights

8:25 AM

1st Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 proceedings. After being bundled out for the lowest score in the home Test matches, captain Rohit Sharma took the onus and now it is up to the bowlers to get the remaining seven wickets as early as possible.


India vs New Zealand India New Zealand Cricket India cricket team New Zealand cricket team

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

