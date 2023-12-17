Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA: BCCI withdraws Ishan from Tests, Bharat added as replacement

IND vs SA: BCCI withdraws Ishan from Tests, Bharat added as replacement

India's wicker-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has been withdrawn from the two-match Test series against South Africa

Ishan Kishan
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, December 17 informed that Ishan Kishan has withdrawn from the two-match Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The series is scheduled to begin with the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. 

In a press release, the board said, “Mr Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad.” “The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr KS Bharat as a replacement,” it added further. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Kishan’s marks the second withdrawal from the tour after Deepak Chahar earlier withdrew from the ODI series citing a family medical emergency. Mohammed Shami has been ruled out anyway. 

Bharat, the replacement of Ishan last played a Test for India during the World Test Championship final against Australia in June this year. Since then India switched to more aggressive Ishan in his place for the West Indies tour. Both Ishan and Bharat are replacements of injured Rishabh Pant who is India’s first-choice wicketkeeper batter in the red-ball format. 

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk). 

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

India squad for SA tour: No Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20Is and ODIs

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

IPL 2024 auction: Delhi Capitals eye overseas talent to build their squad

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Highlights: Arshdeep stars in big win for IND

AUS vs PAK Test: Bowlers keep Australia in control, extend lead on Day 3

Akash Deep: From Sasaram to Indian dressing room via Kolkata Maidans

IND vs SA: Rahul ready to keep wickets in Tests, hints at Rinku's ODI debut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ishan KishanIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story