Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Broadcast: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD, and Star Sports 3 will live telecast the 2024 IPL auction with English Commentary

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
IPL auction

IPL auction. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

The much-awaited players' auction is here. All 10 franchisees will aim to strengthen their squads in the IPL Auction 2024 today at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. A total of 333 players were shortlisted for the IPL 2024 mini-auction, which is scheduled to begin at 1 PM IST.

Tap here to check available slots team-wise before IPL Auction 2024

Here is a look at possible auction strategy for teams:

1) Chennai Super Kings

Purse Left: Rs 31.4 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Josh Hazlewood

2) Delhi Capitals

Purse Left: Rs 28.95 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Priyansh Arya, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jos Inglis, Wanindu Hasaranga

Check all news related to Indian Premier League here

3) Gujarat Titans

Purse Left: Rs 38.15 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Azmatullah Omarzai.

4) Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse Left: Rs 32.70 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rachin Ravindra, Harshal Patel.

5) Lucknow Super Giants

Purse Left: Rs 13.15 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashutosh Sharma


Check all news related to Royal Challengers Bangalore here


6) Mumbai Indians

Purse Left: Rs 17.75 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Hasaranga, Manav Suthar, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Misal

7) Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse Left: Rs 34 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Anyone and everyone

8) Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Purse Left: Rs 23.25 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Starc, Cummins, Manav Suthar

9) Punjab Kings

Purse Left: Rs 29.10 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Shardul, Harshal, Rachin Ravindra

10) Rajasthan Royals

Purse Left: 14.50 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Mainly domestic Indian batters like Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikkara, Ashutosh Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Saurabh Chauhan.

IPL auction 2024 live telecast


Star Sports has the broadcasting TV rights for the Indian Premier League. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD, and Star Sports 3 will live telecast the 2024 IPL auction with English Commentary. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the IPL Auction 2024 with Hindi commentary.

IPL Auction 2024 live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live streaming the IPL 2024 Auction in multiple languages.
10:30 AM

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: Complete List of Players with Rs 2 Crore base price

Complete List of Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price

Player Country T20 Matches Played IPL Matches Played Role
         
Harry Brook England 24                11 Batter
Travis Head Australia 21                 0 Batter
Rilee Rossouw South Africa 29                14 Batter
Steve Smith Australia 65 103 Batter
Gerald Coetzee South Africa 3 0 Bowling All-Rounder
Pat Cummins Australia 50 42 Bowling All-Rounder
Harshal Patel India 25 92 Bowling All-Rounder
Shardul Thakur India 25 86 Bowling All-Rounder
Chris Woakes England 29 21 Bowling All-Rounder
Josh Inglis Australia 15 0 Wicket-Keeper
Lockie Ferguson New Zealand 33 38 Bowler
Josh Hazlewood Australia 81 27 Bowler
Mitchell Starc Australia 58 27 Bowler
Umesh Yadav India 10 94 Bowler
Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman Afghanistan 43 19 Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 43 3 Batter
Adil Rashid England 99 3 Bowler
James Vince England 17 0 Batter
Sean Abbott Australia 14 3 Bowling All-Rounder
Jamie Overton England 0 0 Bowling All-Rounder
David Willey England 43 11 Bowling All-Rounder
Ben Duckett England 11 0 Wicket-Keeper

Tap here to read the full article


10:07 AM

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: Remaining purse and all available slots of all 10 franchise


IPL 2024/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots
Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total  money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas slot
CSK 19 5 68.6 31.4 6 3
DC 16 4 71.05 28.95 9 4
GT 17 6 61.85 38.15 8 2
KKR 13 4 67.3 32.7 12 4
LSG 19 6 86.85 13.15 6 2
MI 17 4 82.25 17.75 8 4
PBKS 17 6 70.9 29.1 8 2
RCB 19 5 76.75 23.25 6 3
RR 17 5 85.5 14.5 8 3
SRH 19 5 66 34 6 3
Total 173 50 737.05 262.95 77 30
Source: IPLT20 official website

Tap here to read the full article
10:03 AM

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: Players up for grabs from 1 PM IST

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2024 auction. The IPL players' auction has moved out of India for the time in 14-year history. IPL 2024 auction will be held at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai today, starting 1 PM IST. 

As the franchisees gearing up to strengthen their squad for IPL 2024, stay tuned with us for all the live updates related to the auction.

IPL auction 2024
IPL auction 2024. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Indian Premier League IPL IPL auction Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians BS Web Reports Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Mitchell Starc Harry Brook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityChina EarthquakeGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon