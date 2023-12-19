IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Broadcast:
BS Web Team New Delhi
The much-awaited players' auction is here. All 10 franchisees will aim to strengthen their squads in the IPL Auction 2024 today at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. A total of 333 players were shortlisted for the IPL 2024 mini-auction, which is scheduled to begin at 1 PM IST.
Tap here to check available slots team-wise before IPL Auction 2024
Here is a look at possible auction strategy for teams:
1) Chennai Super Kings
Purse Left: Rs 31.4 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Josh Hazlewood
2) Delhi Capitals
Purse Left: Rs 28.95 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Priyansh Arya, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jos Inglis, Wanindu Hasaranga
3) Gujarat Titans
Purse Left: Rs 38.15 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Azmatullah Omarzai.
4) Kolkata Knight Riders
Purse Left: Rs 32.70 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rachin Ravindra, Harshal Patel.
5) Lucknow Super Giants
Purse Left: Rs 13.15 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashutosh Sharma
6) Mumbai Indians
Purse Left: Rs 17.75 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Hasaranga, Manav Suthar, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Misal
7) Sunrisers Hyderabad
Purse Left: Rs 34 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Anyone and everyone
8) Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Purse Left: Rs 23.25 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Starc, Cummins, Manav Suthar
9) Punjab Kings
Purse Left: Rs 29.10 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Shardul, Harshal, Rachin Ravindra
10) Rajasthan Royals
Purse Left: 14.50 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Mainly domestic Indian batters like Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikkara, Ashutosh Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Saurabh Chauhan.
IPL auction 2024 live telecast
Star Sports has the broadcasting TV rights for the Indian Premier League. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD, and Star Sports 3 will live telecast the 2024 IPL auction with English Commentary. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the IPL Auction 2024 with Hindi commentary.
IPL Auction 2024 live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live streaming the IPL 2024 Auction in multiple languages.
10:30 AM
IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: Complete List of Players with Rs 2 Crore base price
Complete List of Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price
10:07 AM
Source: IPLT20 official website
IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: Remaining purse and all available slots of all 10 franchise
|IPL 2024/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots
|Franchise
|No of Players
|No of Overseas Players
|Total money spent (Rs.)
|Salary cap available (Rs.)
|Available Slots
|Overseas slot
|CSK
|19
|5
|68.6
|31.4
|6
|3
|DC
|16
|4
|71.05
|28.95
|9
|4
|GT
|17
|6
|61.85
|38.15
|8
|2
|KKR
|13
|4
|67.3
|32.7
|12
|4
|LSG
|19
|6
|86.85
|13.15
|6
|2
|MI
|17
|4
|82.25
|17.75
|8
|4
|PBKS
|17
|6
|70.9
|29.1
|8
|2
|RCB
|19
|5
|76.75
|23.25
|6
|3
|RR
|17
|5
|85.5
|14.5
|8
|3
|SRH
|19
|5
|66
|34
|6
|3
|Total
|173
|50
|737.05
|262.95
|77
|30
10:03 AM
IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: Players up for grabs from 1 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2024 auction. The IPL players' auction has moved out of India for the time in 14-year history. IPL 2024 auction will be held at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai today, starting 1 PM IST.
As the franchisees gearing up to strengthen their squad for IPL 2024, stay tuned with us for all the live updates related to the auction.
IPL auction 2024. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:00 AM IST