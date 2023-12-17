Home / Cricket / News / LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Coin flip at 1:00 PM IST today
LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Coin flip at 1:00 PM IST today

India vs South Live Score, 1st ODI international: India would be looking to forget their World Cup final and make a fresh start in the ODI format of the game and so will be the Proteas

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rinku Singh could make his ODI debut in India vs South Africa 1st ODI. Catch Live Score updates here. Photo: X

Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
It is the first time after the World Cup that both the heartbroken sides India and South Africa are playing the One Day internationals format of the game. They will take on each other in the first of the three-match series at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17, 2023. 
India are without their regulars and much like in the T20 international set-up, they would be experimenting with the young guns. Rinku Singh and Rajat Patidar could make their debuts for India in this format. As for the Proteas, they also do not have their regular bowlers and young guns like Ottniel Baartman and Mihlali Mpongwana may get a chance. Tony de Zorzi could be the likely replacement of Quinton de Kock at the top. 
India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma/ Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar/ Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa Playing 11 probable: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo/Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams/ Ottniel Baartman
IND vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between KL Rahul and Aiden Markram will occur at 1:00 PM IST.
India vs South Africa live telecast details
Star Sports to live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India.
IND vs SA live-streaming
Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream India vs South Africa's 1st ODI in India.
Stay tuned for India vs South Africa live score and match updates...

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st ODI: Welcome to the live coverage

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI from the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
KL Rahul Rinku Singh India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team Aiden Markram

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

