IND vs SA Tests: Virat Kohli flies back home; Gaikwad ruled out of series

According to a report by news agency PTI, Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency but the charismatic batter will head back to South Africa before the start of first Test.
The news agency also reported that India batter Ruturaj Gaikwak has been ruled out of the India vs South Test series due to ring finger fracture. Gaikwad suffered an injury while trying to take a catch during IND vs SA 2nd ODI.
India vs South Africa series is a part of the World Test Championship cycle. India are at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 66.67 percentage points followed by Pakistan and New Zealand. Notably, India have played the final of first two editions of the World Test championship but failed to win any of the two.
India vs South Africa Tests full schedule and match timings
|POS
|TEAM
|PCT (%)
|Points
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Series
|Penalty
|1
|INDIA
|66.67
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|PAKISTAN
|61.11
|22
|2
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|NEW ZEALAND
|50
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|BANGLADESH
|50
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|AUSTRALIA
|41.67
|30
|3
|2
|1
|2
|-10
|6
|WEST INDIES
|16.67
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|ENGLAND
|15
|9
|2
|2
|1
|1
|-19
|8
|SOUTH AFRICA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|SRI LANKA
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1