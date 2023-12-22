Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA Tests: Virat Kohli flies back home; Gaikwad ruled out of series

IND vs SA Tests: Virat Kohli flies back home; Gaikwad ruled out of series

Virat Kohli came back to India due to a family emergency. India vs South Africa Test series is scheduled to begin on December 26 in Centurion

Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
India senior batter Virat Kohli has flied back home ahead of the India vs South Africa 1st Test in Centurion. He came back to India due to family emergency. However, if reports have to be believed, Kohli is expected to join the Indian squad in South Africa before the first Test, which is scheduled to start on December 26.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency but the charismatic batter will head back to South Africa before the start of first Test. 

The news agency also reported that India batter Ruturaj Gaikwak has been ruled out of the India vs South Test series due to ring finger fracture. Gaikwad suffered an injury while trying to take a catch during IND vs SA 2nd ODI.

India vs South Africa series is a part of the World Test Championship cycle. India are at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 66.67 percentage points followed by Pakistan and New Zealand. Notably, India have played the final of first two editions of the World Test championship but failed to win any of the two.

India vs South Africa Tests full schedule and match timings

POS TEAM PCT (%) Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty
1 INDIA 66.67 16 1 0 1 1 0
2 PAKISTAN 61.11 22 2 1 0 2 -2
3 NEW ZEALAND 50 12 1 1 0 1 0
3 BANGLADESH 50 12 1 1 0 1 0
5 AUSTRALIA 41.67 30 3 2 1 2 -10
6 WEST INDIES 16.67 4 0 1 1 1 0
7 ENGLAND 15 9 2 2 1 1 -19
8 SOUTH AFRICA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 SRI LANKA 0 0 0 2 0 1  

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

