South Africa vs India Test full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Indian cricket team will look to win their first Test series in South Africa when Rohit Sharma-led side takes on the Proteas in the two-match Test series, starting December 26 (Boxing Day) at the Centurion. The first test match will be the first appearance of captain Rohit, senior batter Virat Kohli and pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah after losing the final in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
India have been travelling to the rainbow nation since 1992-93 but they failed to win a Test series. They came close in 2010-11 but the Proteas drew the last match, thus the drawing three-match Test series 1-1.
India in South Africa Test record (Series wise)
|Series/Tournament
|Season
|Winner
|Margin
|India in South Africa Test Series
|1992/93
|South Africa
|1-0 (4)
|India in South Africa Test Series
|1996/97
|South Africa
|2-0 (3)
|India in South Africa Test Series
|2001/02
|South Africa
|1-0 (2)
|India in South Africa Test Series
|2006/07
|South Africa
|2-1 (3)
|India in South Africa Test Series
|2010/11
|drawn
|1-1 (3)
|India in South Africa Test Series
|2013/14
|South Africa
|1-0 (2)
|Freedom Trophy (India in South Africa)
|2017/18
|South Africa
|2-1 (3)
|Freedom Trophy (India in South Africa)
|2021/22
|South Africa
|2-1 (3)
India vs South Africa Test record (Overall)
|Series/Tournament
|Season
|Winner
|Margin
|India in South Africa Test Series
|1992/93
|South Africa
|1-0 (4)
|South Africa in India Test Series
|1996/97
|India
|2-1 (3)
|India in South Africa Test Series
|1996/97
|South Africa
|2-0 (3)
|South Africa in India Test Series
|1999/00
|South Africa
|2-0 (2)
|India in South Africa Test Series
|2001/02
|South Africa
|1-0 (2)
|South Africa in India Test Series
|2004/05
|India
|1-0 (2)
|India in South Africa Test Series
|2006/07
|South Africa
|2-1 (3)
|South Africa in India Test Series
|2007/08
|drawn
|1-1 (3)
|South Africa in India Test Series
|2009/10
|drawn
|1-1 (2)
|India in South Africa Test Series
|2010/11
|drawn
|1-1 (3)
|India in South Africa Test Series
|2013/14
|South Africa
|1-0 (2)
|Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India)
|2015/16
|India
|3-0 (4)
|Freedom Trophy (India in South Africa)
|2017/18
|South Africa
|2-1 (3)
|Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India)
|2019/20
|India
|3-0 (3)
|Freedom Trophy (India in South Africa)
|2021/22
|South Africa
|2-1 (3)
India vs South Africa Tests head to head (Overall)
|Matches Played
|32
|IND Won
|15
|SA Won
|17
|Tied
|0
|Draw
|0
|% IND
|46.87
|% SA
|53.12
|% Draw
|0
|First Played
|1992
|Last Played
|2022
Most runs by an Indian against South Africa
Source: ESPNcricinfo; Players in bold, participating in IND vs SA 2023-24 Test series
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1992-2011
|25
|45
|4
|1741
|169
|42.46
|7
|5
|3
|242
|9
|Virender Sehwag
|2001-2011
|15
|26
|0
|1306
|319
|50.23
|5
|2
|2
|191
|17
|Rahul Dravid
|1996-2011
|21
|40
|3
|1252
|148
|33.83
|2
|5
|-
|164
|0
|Virat Kohli
|2013-2022
|14
|24
|2
|1236
|254*
|56.18
|3
|4
|-
|159
|4
|VVS Laxman (IND)
|1996-2011
|19
|31
|5
|976
|143*
|37.53
|1
|6
|1
|126
|2
|Sourav Ganguly
|1996-2008
|17
|31
|3
|947
|87
|33.82
|-
|7
|4
|129
|6
|Ajinkya Rahane
|2013-2022
|13
|22
|3
|884
|127
|46.52
|3
|4
|1
|111
|14
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|2010-2022
|17
|29
|0
|882
|153
|30.41
|1
|6
|3
|123
|5
|Mohd. Azharuddin
|1992-2000
|11
|20
|1
|779
|163*
|41
|4
|2
|-
|111
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|2013-2019
|9
|16
|0
|678
|212
|42.37
|3
|-
|2
|76
|22
|MS Dhoni
|2006-2013
|12
|20
|1
|647
|132*
|34.05
|1
|2
|1
|85
|6
|Murali Vijay
|2010-2018
|12
|22
|1
|531
|97
|25.28
|-
|2
|-
|72
|1
Most centuries by Indians in South Africa vs India Tests in South Africa
-Sachin Tendulkar: 5 centuries
-Virat Kohli: 2 centuries
-Pravin Amre, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Jaffer, Kapil Dev, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virender Sehwag: One each
India vs South Africa: Most Test wickets
Source: ESPNcricinfo; Players in bold, participating in IND vs SA 2023-24 Test series
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best bowling figures in innings
|Average
|4-wicket haul
|5-wicket haul
|Anil Kumble (IND)
|1992-2008
|21
|84
|6/53
|31.79
|3
|3
|Dale Steyn (SA)
|2006-2018
|14
|65
|7/51
|21.53
|3
|5
|Javagal Srinath (IND)
|1992-2001
|13
|64
|6/21
|24.48
|1
|4
|Harbhajan Singh (IND)
|2001-2011
|11
|60
|7/87
|28.4
|3
|4
|Morne Morkel (SA)
|2006-2018
|17
|58
|5/20
|26.41
|1
|1
|Allan Donald (SA)
|1992-2000
|11
|57
|7/84
|17.31
|2
|3
|R Ashwin (IND)
|2013-2022
|13
|56
|7/66
|21.94
|3
|5
|Shaun Pollock (SA)
|1996-2007
|12
|52
|6/56
|19.63
|4
|2
|Mohammed Shami (IND)
|2013-2022
|11
|48
|5/28
|20.93
|1
|3
|Kagiso Rabada (SA)
|2015-2022
|12
|44
|4/42
|24.56
|2
|-
|Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
|2013-2019
|8
|42
|6/138
|19.09
|3
|3
|Zaheer Khan (IND)
|2001-2013
|12
|40
|4/62
|36.42
|3
|-
|Makhaya Ntini (SA)
|2001-2008
|10
|36
|5/48
|28.97
|1
|1
|S Sreesanth (IND)
|2006-2011
|9
|31
|5/40
|33.7
|2
|2
|Ishant Sharma (IND)
|2008-2019
|15
|31
|4/79
|43.51
|1
|-
|Vernon Philander (SA)
|2013-2019
|8
|30
|6/42
|22.73
|1
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
|2018-2022
|6
|26
|5/42
|24.38
|-
|2
India vs South Africa Tests full schedule and match timings
|Matches
|Dates
|Timings
|Venue
|1st Test
|Dec 26-30
|13:30:00
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|2nd Test
|03/01/07
|13:30:00
|Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa vs India Tests live channels and live streaming details
When will the South Africa vs India Test series begin?
India vs South Africa Test series will begin on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.
What will be the match timings of IND vs SA Tests, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
The India vs South Africa Tests will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
At what time will SA vs IND 1st Test live toss take place in Centurion?
The live toss between India and South Africa will take place at 1 PM IST.
Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs South Africa Test series in India?
Star Sports have the broadcasting rights of the South Africa vs India Tests in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND vs SA Tests with English Commentary while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD with Hindi Commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa Tests in India?
Disney plus Hotstar will livestream stream SA vs IND Tests in India.