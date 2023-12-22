South Africa vs India Test full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND vs SA Tests with English Commentary while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD with Hindi Commentary.

Indian cricket team will look to win their first Test series in South Africa when Rohit Sharma-led side takes on the Proteas in the two-match Test series, starting December 26 (Boxing Day) at the Centurion. The first test match will be the first appearance of captain Rohit, senior batter Virat Kohli and pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah after losing the final in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

India have been travelling to the rainbow nation since 1992-93 but they failed to win a Test series. They came close in 2010-11 but the Proteas drew the last match, thus the drawing three-match Test series 1-1.

India in South Africa Test record (Series wise)



Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin India in South Africa Test Series 1992/93 South Africa 1-0 (4) India in South Africa Test Series 1996/97 South Africa 2-0 (3) India in South Africa Test Series 2001/02 South Africa 1-0 (2) India in South Africa Test Series 2006/07 South Africa 2-1 (3) India in South Africa Test Series 2010/11 drawn 1-1 (3) India in South Africa Test Series 2013/14 South Africa 1-0 (2) Freedom Trophy (India in South Africa) 2017/18 South Africa 2-1 (3) Freedom Trophy (India in South Africa) 2021/22 South Africa 2-1 (3) Source: ESPNcricinfo



Check latest news related to India vs South Africa cricket match here



India vs South Africa Test record (Overall) Source: ESPNcricinfo



Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin India in South Africa Test Series 1992/93 South Africa 1-0 (4) South Africa in India Test Series 1996/97 India 2-1 (3) India in South Africa Test Series 1996/97 South Africa 2-0 (3) South Africa in India Test Series 1999/00 South Africa 2-0 (2) India in South Africa Test Series 2001/02 South Africa 1-0 (2) South Africa in India Test Series 2004/05 India 1-0 (2) India in South Africa Test Series 2006/07 South Africa 2-1 (3) South Africa in India Test Series 2007/08 drawn 1-1 (3) South Africa in India Test Series 2009/10 drawn 1-1 (2) India in South Africa Test Series 2010/11 drawn 1-1 (3) India in South Africa Test Series 2013/14 South Africa 1-0 (2) Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India) 2015/16 India 3-0 (4) Freedom Trophy (India in South Africa) 2017/18 South Africa 2-1 (3) Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India) 2019/20 India 3-0 (3) Freedom Trophy (India in South Africa) 2021/22 South Africa 2-1 (3) Source: ESPNcricinfo

India vs South Africa Tests head to head (Overall)



Matches Played 32 IND Won 15 SA Won 17 Tied 0 Draw 0 % IND 46.87 % SA 53.12 % Draw 0 First Played 1992 Last Played 2022

Most runs by an Indian against South Africa



Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 0 4s 6s Sachin Tendulkar 1992-2011 25 45 4 1741 169 42.46 7 5 3 242 9 Virender Sehwag 2001-2011 15 26 0 1306 319 50.23 5 2 2 191 17 Rahul Dravid 1996-2011 21 40 3 1252 148 33.83 2 5 - 164 0 Virat Kohli 2013-2022 14 24 2 1236 254* 56.18 3 4 - 159 4 VVS Laxman (IND) 1996-2011 19 31 5 976 143* 37.53 1 6 1 126 2 Sourav Ganguly 1996-2008 17 31 3 947 87 33.82 - 7 4 129 6 Ajinkya Rahane 2013-2022 13 22 3 884 127 46.52 3 4 1 111 14 Cheteshwar Pujara 2010-2022 17 29 0 882 153 30.41 1 6 3 123 5 Mohd. Azharuddin 1992-2000 11 20 1 779 163* 41 4 2 - 111 6 Rohit Sharma 2013-2019 9 16 0 678 212 42.37 3 - 2 76 22 MS Dhoni 2006-2013 12 20 1 647 132* 34.05 1 2 1 85 6 Murali Vijay 2010-2018 12 22 1 531 97 25.28 - 2 - 72 1 Source: ESPNcricinfo; Players in bold, participating in IND vs SA 2023-24 Test series Source: ESPNcricinfo; Players in bold, participating in IND vs SA 2023-24 Test series

Most centuries by Indians in South Africa vs India Tests in South Africa

-Sachin Tendulkar: 5 centuries

-Virat Kohli: 2 centuries





Check latest news on Sports here -Pravin Amre, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Jaffer, Kapil Dev, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virender Sehwag: One each

India vs South Africa: Most Test wickets



Player Span Matches Wickets Best bowling figures in innings Average 4-wicket haul 5-wicket haul Anil Kumble (IND) 1992-2008 21 84 6/53 31.79 3 3 Dale Steyn (SA) 2006-2018 14 65 7/51 21.53 3 5 Javagal Srinath (IND) 1992-2001 13 64 6/21 24.48 1 4 Harbhajan Singh (IND) 2001-2011 11 60 7/87 28.4 3 4 Morne Morkel (SA) 2006-2018 17 58 5/20 26.41 1 1 Allan Donald (SA) 1992-2000 11 57 7/84 17.31 2 3 R Ashwin (IND) 2013-2022 13 56 7/66 21.94 3 5 Shaun Pollock (SA) 1996-2007 12 52 6/56 19.63 4 2 Mohammed Shami (IND) 2013-2022 11 48 5/28 20.93 1 3 Kagiso Rabada (SA) 2015-2022 12 44 4/42 24.56 2 - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 2013-2019 8 42 6/138 19.09 3 3 Zaheer Khan (IND) 2001-2013 12 40 4/62 36.42 3 - Makhaya Ntini (SA) 2001-2008 10 36 5/48 28.97 1 1 S Sreesanth (IND) 2006-2011 9 31 5/40 33.7 2 2 Ishant Sharma (IND) 2008-2019 15 31 4/79 43.51 1 - Vernon Philander (SA) 2013-2019 8 30 6/42 22.73 1 1 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 2018-2022 6 26 5/42 24.38 - 2 Source: ESPNcricinfo; Players in bold, participating in IND vs SA 2023-24 Test series Source: ESPNcricinfo; Players in bold, participating in IND vs SA 2023-24 Test series

India vs South Africa Tests full schedule and match timings



Matches Dates Timings Venue 1st Test Dec 26-30 13:30:00 SuperSport Park, Centurion 2nd Test 03/01/07 13:30:00 Newlands, Cape Town

South Africa vs India Tests live channels and live streaming details

When will the South Africa vs India Test series begin?

India vs South Africa Test series will begin on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

What will be the match timings of IND vs SA Tests, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs South Africa Tests will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

At what time will SA vs IND 1st Test live toss take place in Centurion?

The live toss between India and South Africa will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs South Africa Test series in India?

Star Sports have the broadcasting rights of the South Africa vs India Tests in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND vs SA Tests with English Commentary while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD with Hindi Commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa Tests in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream stream SA vs IND Tests in India.