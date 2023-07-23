Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI 2nd Test: Siraj bamboozles Windies, records best figures in Tests

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Siraj bamboozles Windies, records best figures in Tests

With this five-wicket haul (5/60 in 23.4 overs), Mohammed Siraj registered his best figures in Test cricket. He bettered his previous best of 5/73 achieved against Australia in 2021

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mohd Siraj recorded his best Test figures of 5/60 against West Indies in the second Test at Port of Spain, Trinidad. Photo: BCCI

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
India did not give any chance to the West Indies in the morning session of the fourth day of the second Test. Mohammed Siraj was in his element as he bamboozled the hosts’ lower order, picking four wickets to complete his five-wicket haul. The other wicket to fall was picked by Mukesh as the duo bowled a total of 7.4 overs between them and conceded only 26 runs to get the last five wickets at Port of Spain.  

Perfect answer to negative batting-approach

India were left frustrated by rain and the negative batting approach of the West Indies on the third day as only 143 runs were added by the Caribbean batters in 67 overs at a dismal run rate of 2.13. Ravichandran Ashwin, Mukesh, Ravindra Jadeja and Siraj divided the four wickets that fell on the day equally among themselves. 

However today morning India went on an all-out attack from the very first over itself. Mukesh got the better of Alick Athanaze to remove the overnight batter and break the 21-run stand between the left-hander and Jason Holder. Athanaze was found leg before wicket for 37 off 115 balls. 

Siraj’s best bowling figures for India 

Siraj then took the baton from debutant Mukesh and reverse-swung his way to his best-ever bowling performance for the Indian team. He first removed Holder who was caught behind by Ishan Kishan.  The Hyderabad bowler then got rid of Alzarri Joseph via leg before wicket decision, which was reviewed, but fell in favour of the visitors eventually. 

The last two wickets came in back-to-back deliveries for Siraj as he completed his second five-wicket haul in Tests. Siraj bettered his previous best of 5/73 that came in his third Test against Australia in 2021. Today, he finished figures of 5/60 in 23.4 overs. 

India start fast and furious with the bat 

To make sure that there is a result in the game, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have started brilliantly. They are scoring at a brisk pace and India’s second innings total has reached 80/0 in the first nine overs at the time of publishing this copy. 

The lead which was 183 at the start of the innings has now increased to 263. With chances of rain on the fifth and final day of the Test, Team India would look to set a target around 320-350 and bowl the Windies out to make sure that the fifth day doesn’t come into play. 

Unique record for Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who is batting on 47, now holds the record for reaching double figures in most consecutive Test innings. He went past English legend Len Hutton (25) and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena (29). The Mumbai born has scored 10 or more runs in 30 consecutive innings now. 

Topics: Mohammed Siraj India vs West Indies India tour of West Indies ICC World Test Championship Ind vs WI Test Cricket

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

