IND vs WI 2nd Test: Watch how Kohli made Joshua Da Silva's mother's 'day'

In a video posted on social media by the BCCI, Da Silva said that his mother arrived at the venue to meet the Indian talisman rather than her son

Press Trust of India Port of Spain
Virat Kohli with Joshua Da Silva's mother. Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
India have the upper hand in the ongoing second and final Test against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, thanks to Virat Kohli's knock of 121.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Indian also impressed off the field when he met Caribbean wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother, with the Trinidadian revealing that the meeting made his mom's "day & year".

 

In a video posted on social media by the BCCI, Da Silva said that his mother arrived at the venue to meet the Indian talisman rather than her son.

"My mom told me two days before the Test match that she will come to see Virat Kohli, not me. That was kind of funny. It just so happened that he was on the bus.

"So, I went and knocked on the window. He came out and met my mom, made her day, made her year probably," he said in the video, where it is shown that Kohli shares a smile with Da Silva's mother, while the latter is also seen hugging him and is visibly excited to meet him in person.

As for the second Test, India batted well and could manage 438, with Kohli being the top scorer, besides being aided by Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56), while for the Windies, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican claimed three wickets each.

Currently, the hosts are 229/5, trailing by 209 runs after a dull Day 3 on Saturday that saw few rain interruptions. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite (75) has been their top scorer, while Jadeja has grabbed a couple.

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

