India deserved to win the Oval Test, admits England head coach McCullum

England head coach Brendon McCullum admitted India "deserved" to win the fifth and final Test at The Oval as the visitors played better cricket in the closing stages.

England had entered the final day needing just 35 more runs with four wickets in hand and looked poised to seal the series 3-1.

However, pacer Mohammed Siraj produced a stunning spell, taking three wickets to bowl India to a memorable six-run win and level the series 2-2.

"The way India were late on in this Test, Mohammed Siraj has the absolute heart of a lion to bowl 90mph in his 30th over of his fifth Test match. It's quite an incredible effort," McCullum was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"As much as we got ourselves in a winning position this Test match, I feel like they deserved to win. They played better cricket." "We threw everything at them in the series. It was testament to how stoic they are as a team. We knew when they turned up in England it would be a very stern challenge and we'd have to play excellent cricket to get the result we wanted," he added. McCullum conceded that England have areas to work on as they now shift focus to the upcoming Ashes series in Australia later this year. "We'll let this one sit, we'll digest it. We'll be able to pick out what has gone well then start to work out how we can keep improving so, when we do arrive out in Australia, we give ourselves a huge chance.