We're fighters, we'll never surrender, says Gambhir after Oval win

Head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed India's fighting spirit after their remarkable six-run win over England in the fifth Test, asserting that his side will never surrender regardless of the challenges.
Set a record target of 374, England looked poised for victory at 339 for six at stumps on the penultimate day. However, India produced a spirited comeback on the final morning, picking up the remaining four wickets quickly to bowl the hosts out for 367 and level the five-match series 2-2.
We'll win some, we'll lose some but we'll NEVER surrender! Well done boys! Gambhir posted on social media platform X' after the win.
The result marked a significant turnaround for India, who came into the England series after a string of poor performances in the traditional format under Gambhir's charge.
While Gambhir enjoyed early success in white-ball formats, his Test tenure began on a sour note with a 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand. It was followed by a 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.
England presented Gambhir's most testing assignment, with a young Shubman Gill taking over the captaincy following the retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
India began the series with a five-wicket loss at Headingley but bounced back with a dominant 336-run win at Edgbaston. The visitors pushed England to the edge at Lord's before narrowly going down by 22 runs.
In Manchester, India battled hard to force a draw, setting the stage for a high-stakes decider at The Oval.
In a dramatic final Test, the visitors showed grit and composure to snatch a memorable win -- sealing a 2-2 series draw and restoring pride at the end of a roller-coaster campaign.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
