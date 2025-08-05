Suryakumar returns to action after surgery with Asia Cup 2025 in sight

Recovery in full swing ahead of Asia Cup

Suryakumar, who had publicly shared news of his successful surgery in Munich back in June, has now begun structured training. Reports suggest that his workload will be ramped up significantly in the coming weeks as he builds towards match readiness. If his progress continues without setbacks, the 34-year-old is expected to be match-fit in time for the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the UAE.

The Indian squad is likely to assemble and travel in the first week of September, using the tournament as a crucial platform to fine-tune combinations ahead of a busy international calendar.