India squad for Afghanistan T20s: Rohit, Virat back in shortest format

With the Test series against England to follow right after the T20 series, it was always going to be dicey on whether main players such as Kohli, Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will be considered for the T20 international or not. Kohli and Rohit have not played any T20 international since India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 with a humiliating defeat against eventual champions England in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval.
NEWS #TeamIndia’s squad for @IDFCFIRSTBank T20I series against Afghanistan announced— BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2024
Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav,…
While Rohit and Virat are back, others such as Rahul, Siraj, Jadeja and Bumrah have been rested.
Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya were ruled out of the series with injuries. Hardik injured his ankle in the ODI World Cup while Surya and Ruturaj got injured during India's tour of South Africa.
India's Squad for Afghanistan T20s
Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
India vs Afghanistan T20I series schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Jan 11, 2024:
|1st T20 International Match
|Mohali
|Dec 31, 2023:
|2nd T20 International Match
|Indore
|Jan 02, 2024:
|3rd T20 International Match
|Bengaluru