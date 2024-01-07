India squad for Afghanistan T20s: Rohit, Virat back in shortest format

The Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, January 7, announced the 15-member Indian squad for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made their comeback to the shortest format, with Rohit leading the side.

Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav,…

Date Match Venue Jan 11, 2024: 1st T20 International Match Mohali Dec 31, 2023: 2nd T20 International Match Indore Jan 02, 2024: 3rd T20 International Match Bengaluru

The series begins with the first match at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali Chandigarh on January 11, 2024.With the Test series against England to follow right after the T20 series, it was always going to be dicey on whether main players such as Kohli, Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will be considered for the T20 international or not. Kohli and Rohit have not played any T20 international since India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 with a humiliating defeat against eventual champions England in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval.While Rohit and Virat are back, others such as Rahul, Siraj, Jadeja and Bumrah have been rested.Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya were ruled out of the series with injuries. Hardik injured his ankle in the ODI World Cup while Surya and Ruturaj got injured during India's tour of South Africa.Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar