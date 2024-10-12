India to Nepal: Top 10 highest team total in T20 international cricket

Highest Team Totals in T20Is Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date Nepal 314/3 20 15.7 1 v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/23 India 282/4 19 14.84 1 v Bangladesh Hyderabad 12/10/24 Afghanistan 278/3 20 13.9 1 v Ireland Dehradun 23/02/19 Czech Rep. 278/4 20 13.9 1 v Turkey Ilfov County 30/08/19 Malaysia 268/4 20 13.4 1 v Thailand Hangzhou 02/10/23 England 267/3 20 13.35 1 v West Indies Tarouba 19/12/23 Australia 263/3 20 13.15 1 v Sri Lanka Pallekele 06/09/16 Sri Lanka 260/6 20 13 1 v Kenya Johannesburg 14/09/07 India 260/5 20 13 1 v Sri Lanka Indore 22/12/17 South Africa 259/4 18.5 13.75 2 v West Indies Centurion 26/03/23 Czech Rep. 258/2 20 12.9 1 v Bulgaria Marsa 12/05/22 West Indies 258/5 20 12.9 1 v South Africa Centurion 26/03/23 Japan 258/0 20 12.9 1 v China Mong Kok 15/02/24 Denmark 256/5 20 12.8 1 v Gibraltar Waterloo 29/06/22 New Zealand 254/5 20 12.7 1 v Scotland Edinburgh 29/07/22 Japan 253/4 20 12.65 1 v Mongolia Sano 08/05/24

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I witnessed carnage by the Indian batters who went on to register the highest total by India in T20 international cricket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sanju Samson's fiery maiden T20I century led the side to a mammoth 297/6 on the night.Suryakumar Yadav's India took full advantage of the batting track in Hyderabad as the skipper (35 ball 75), Hardik Pandya (18-ball 47) and Riyan Parag (13-ball 34) complimented Samson's century to perfection and helped the Men in Blue to their highest T20I total till date.The highest total in T20I cricket is by Nepal who scored 314/3 against Mongolia in Huangzhou.