India to Nepal: Top 10 highest team total in T20 international cricket

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I witnessed carnage by the Indian batters who went on to register the highest total by India in T20 international cricket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sanju Samson's fiery maiden T20I century led the side to a mammoth 297/6 on the night.
Suryakumar Yadav's India took full advantage of the batting track in Hyderabad as the skipper (35 ball 75), Hardik Pandya (18-ball 47) and Riyan Parag (13-ball 34) complimented Samson's century to perfection and helped the Men in Blue to their highest T20I total till date.
Highest Team totals in T20Is -
The highest total in T20I cricket is by Nepal who scored 314/3 against Mongolia in Huangzhou.
|Highest Team Totals in T20Is
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Nepal
|314/3
|20
|15.7
|1
|v Mongolia
|Hangzhou
|27/09/23
|India
|282/4
|19
|14.84
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Hyderabad
|12/10/24
|Afghanistan
|278/3
|20
|13.9
|1
|v Ireland
|Dehradun
|23/02/19
|Czech Rep.
|278/4
|20
|13.9
|1
|v Turkey
|Ilfov County
|30/08/19
|Malaysia
|268/4
|20
|13.4
|1
|v Thailand
|Hangzhou
|02/10/23
|England
|267/3
|20
|13.35
|1
|v West Indies
|Tarouba
|19/12/23
|Australia
|263/3
|20
|13.15
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Pallekele
|06/09/16
|Sri Lanka
|260/6
|20
|13
|1
|v Kenya
|Johannesburg
|14/09/07
|India
|260/5
|20
|13
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Indore
|22/12/17
|South Africa
|259/4
|18.5
|13.75
|2
|v West Indies
|Centurion
|26/03/23
|Czech Rep.
|258/2
|20
|12.9
|1
|v Bulgaria
|Marsa
|12/05/22
|West Indies
|258/5
|20
|12.9
|1
|v South Africa
|Centurion
|26/03/23
|Japan
|258/0
|20
|12.9
|1
|v China
|Mong Kok
|15/02/24
|Denmark
|256/5
|20
|12.8
|1
|v Gibraltar
|Waterloo
|29/06/22
|New Zealand
|254/5
|20
|12.7
|1
|v Scotland
|Edinburgh
|29/07/22
|Japan
|253/4
|20
|12.65
|1
|v Mongolia
|Sano
|08/05/24
