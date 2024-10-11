India vs New Zealand Test series full schedule, venues, timings, streaming

India's relentless Test schedule will see them taking on New Zealand in another home 3-match Test series starting from October 16. With valuable World Test Championship points at stake, both sides will be taking the red-ball series seriously and will aim to outdo each other.

Rohit Sharma's men will go into the series with high morale after a 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh at home, while the Kiwis endured a 2-0 loss away from home against Sri Lanka recently.

India vs New Zealand Test venues

1. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

2. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune





IND vs NZ Test series time table -



India vs New Zealand Test series full schedule Match Date and Day Time (IST) Venue 1st Test Oct 16-20, Wednesday 09:30:00 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2nd Test Oct 24-28, Thursday 09:30:00 MCA Stadium, Pune 3rd Test Nov 1-5, Friday 09:30:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Squads of both the teams:

India squad for New Zealand Test series: To be announced

New Zealand squad for India Test series: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

India vs New Zealand Tests live toss and match timings, live streaming and telecast

When will India vs New Zealand Test series begin?

India vs New Zealand Test series will begin on October 16.

What is the venue of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The first Test match between India and New Zealand will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What is the venue of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match?

The second Test match between India vs New Zealand will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What is the venue of IND vs NZ 3rd Test match?

The third and final Test between Rohit Sharma's India and Tom Latham's New Zealand will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What will be the live toss timings during India vs New Zealand Test series?



The live toss during India vs New Zealand Test series will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

What will be the live match timings during India vs New Zealand Test series?

India vs New Zealand live match during three-match Test series will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast IND vs NZ T20 series?

Sports 18 will live telecast India vs New Zealand Test series in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand Test series?



Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs NZ Test series in nine languages, including Hindi and English.