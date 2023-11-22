Home / Cricket / News / India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

The first of the three-match T20I series is scheduled for January 11 in Mohali, followed by the second and third matches on January 14 and 17 in Indore and Bengaluru, respectively.

Rahmat Shah, Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: ANI

India will host Afghanistan for a three-match T20 International series starting January 11 2024. The three-match series is sandwiched between India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and the five-match Test series between India and England. 

"Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms that the Afghanistan National Cricket Team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in early January 2024. The three T20I matches are scheduled for the 11th, 14th & 17th of January," said a statement from ACB.

This will be the first time India would host Afghanistan for a bilateral series. 

India vs Afghanistan venues

The first of the three-match T20I series is scheduled for January 11 in Mohali, followed by the second and third matches on January 14 and 17 in Indore and Bengaluru, respectively.

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in T20 International matches

Both sides have met in five T20I matches so far, with India winning all of them.

India vs Afghanistan full schedule, match timings

Match Date Timings (IST) Venue
1st T20I 11-Jan-24 7:00 PM Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
2nd T20I 14-Jan-24 7:00 PM Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
3rd T20I 17-Jan-24 7:00 PM M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India vs Afghanistan T20s live match timings, live telecast and streaming details


When will the India vs Afghanistan T20 series begin?

IND vs AFG T20 International series will begin on January 11, 2024.

At what time will matches start during the IND vs AFG T20 series?

The India vs Afghanistan T20 games will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast India vs Afghanistan T20 series 2023?

JioCinema has the broadcasting rights for the India vs Afghanistan T20 series. Sports 18 will live telecast IND vs AFG T20 games.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan matches in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan matches in India on JioCinema application or website.

