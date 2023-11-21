Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia T20s: Hardie replaces David Warner in Aussies squad

India vs Australia T20s: Hardie replaces David Warner in Aussies squad

Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign, says Cricket Australia

Press Trust of India Melbourne
David Warner. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
The selectors have decided to rest David Warner for the five-match T20 series in India following Australia's ODI World Cup triumph in Ahmedabad.

Warner, who was Australia's leading run-getting with 535 runs in the triumphant campaign, was originally part of the squad to be led by Matthew Wade. The squad, for the series beginning in Visakhapatnam on November 23, was announced last month.

All-rounder Aaron Hardie has already joined the squad as Warner's replacement.

"Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

Earlier this year, Warner hinted that the home series against Pakistan could be the last of his Test career but remains determined to carry on in the shorter formats.

Reacting to a post on social media signalling the southpaw had played his last ODI World Cup, the 37-year-old on Tuesday said: "Who said I am finished?"

Warner's absence from the T20s means that only seven members of Australia's World Cup winning squad will remain in India. They are Sean Abott, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.

India named their squad on Monday night and only three players from the World Cup were picked for the T20s including skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna.

Shreyas Iyer will be available for the last two games in Raipur and Bengaluru.

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Topics :India vs AustraliaDavid WarnerAustralia cricket team

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

