India vs Australia 1st T20: Bishnoi strikes, Short departs
LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 1st T20: Bishnoi strikes, Short departs

Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna would be the three pacers for India, with Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi being the two spinners.

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Australia T20 International series. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
In first match of the five-match T20 International series, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and asked Australia to bat first at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam today. A riveting contest awaits as the young guns of India would look to take revenge from the Kangaroos. Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna would be the three pacers for India with Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi being the two spinners. Australia rested World Cup heros Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa. Check latest news on India vs Australia cricket match here
India vs Australia Playing 11
India Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.  
Australia Playing 11: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.
India vs Australia live telecast details
Sports 18 to live broadcast the India vs Australia 1st T20 in India in five languages.
IND vs AUS live streaming
Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Australia 1st T20 in India for free.
Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...

Key Events

7:23 PM

1st T20 | India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: AUS 35-1 after 5 Overs

7:20 PM

1st T20 | India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: AUS 30-0 after 4 Overs

7:19 PM

1st T20 | India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: AUS 22-0 after 3 Overs

7:13 PM

1st T20 | India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: AUS 20-0 after 2 Overs

7:08 PM

1st T20 | India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: AUS 7-0 after 1 Over

6:41 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Australia Playing 11

6:38 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: India Playing 11

6:33 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Washington Sundar not play today

6:32 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Australia batting first

6:26 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Toss moments away

6:22 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Predicted XIs

6:20 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Toss 10 mins away

6:15 PM

Squad of both the teams

6:04 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: No interest in today's match?

5:37 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 | Preview in brief

5:14 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE

7:23 PM

1st T20 | India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: AUS 35-1 after 5 Overs

Over Summary: 0 0 1 W 4 0  ; Australia 35-1 after 5 Overs; Steven Smith (16); Josh Inglis (4)
 
Ravi Bishnoi, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack and concedes only one run but he drops Smith off the first delivery.
 
Bishnoi undone Short with a googly off the 4th delivery.
 
Josh Inglis, right handed bat, comes to the crease and drives the fifth ball of the over through covers for FOUR.
 

7:20 PM

1st T20 | India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: AUS 30-0 after 4 Overs

Over Summary: 0 4 0 0 4 0  ; Australia 30-0 after 4 Overs; Steven Smith (15); Matthew Short (13)
 
Axar Patel, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack.
 
Matt Short smashes two wonderful boundaries in the over.
 

7:19 PM

1st T20 | India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: AUS 22-0 after 3 Overs

Over Summary: 0 0 1 0 1 0  ; Australia 22-0 after 3 Overs; Steven Smith (15); Matthew Short (5)
 
Arshdeep starts the over by conceding only one run off the first three deliveries.
 
Only two runs conceded in the over.
Arshdeep Singh. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

7:13 PM

1st T20 | India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: AUS 20-0 after 2 Overs

Over Summary: 4 0 4 0 1 4  ; Australia 20-0 after 2 Overs; Steven Smith (14); Matthew Short (4)
 
Prasidh Krishna, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and starts with a loose delivery, Smith smashes it towards backward point boundary for FOUR.
 
An ultra aggressive Smith is in action as he dances down the track for a big hit, misses it completely. Smith, though, gets a boundary off the next delivery.
 
Short ends the over with a boundary towards mid-wicket.
Australia's Matt Short and Steven Smith during the first T20 International between India and Australia held at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium - Visakhapatnam on the 23rd November 2023. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
 

7:08 PM

1st T20 | India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: AUS 7-0 after 1 Over

Over Summary: 0 0 4 L1 L1 1  ; Australia 7-0 after 1 Over; Steven Smith (5); Matthew Short (0)
 
Smith and Matthew Short at the crease. Smith takes the strike. Arshdeep Singh opens the attack
 
Arshdeep starts with two DOT deliveries. Smith smashes the third ball through cover-point region for FOUR. Smith collects a LEG BYES for Australia. Short opens his account with a single towards deep fine leg region.
 
Smith whips the last ball towards wide of fine leg fielder for a single.
 

6:41 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Australia Playing 11

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

6:38 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: India Playing 11

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

6:33 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Washington Sundar not play today

Sundar, Avesh, Dube and Jitesh misses out

6:32 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Australia batting first

Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

6:26 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Toss moments away

India vs Australia live toss is moments away. Stay tuned for the live updates.
Glenn Maxwell. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

6:22 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Predicted XIs

India vs Australia Playing 11
 
India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan
 
Australia Playing 11 probable: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade (c, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell/Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa/Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff

6:20 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Toss 10 mins away

The live toss between India and Australia is 10 minutes away.

6:15 PM

Squad of both the teams

India Squad: Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jitesh Sharma.
 
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson and Aaron Hardie.

6:04 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: No interest in today's match?

Before debuting as India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav held a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, November 22. Still, to his surprise, only two reporters showed up, according to a Hindustan Times (HT) report. Today, India and Australia will play the first T20 match of the five-match T20 series in Vishakhapatnam. Given the low turnout of journalists at a prime event like the Indian men's cricket team press conference at home, it appears that the ICC World Cup has taken a toll on the energy of players and journalists alike. 


Tap here to read what happened at the press conference

5:37 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 | Preview in brief

The squad is made up of players who bagged the gold medal at the Asian Games and the captain from the tournament. Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru. For the first three T20Is, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the deputy of Suryakumar.
 
Young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma and Jitesh Sharma have all made their international debuts in recent months, but their first real Test will be against a very strong Australian T20 side which will be headed by Matthew Wade and includes World Cup heroes like opener Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, leg-spinner Adam Zampa, and former captain Steve Smith.
 
The T20I series marks the final part of Australia's lengthy tour of India and it leaves the visitors with little time to celebrate their sixth ODI world title. For the Indians, however, the series offers an opportunity to put aside the disappointment of yet another ICC title defeat and focus on the road forward.
 
India's top order will almost certainly have Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers, with Kishan set to take over at No. 3. Depending on the lineup, the middle order might include either Rinku Singh or Tilak Varma alongside skipper Surya, with Jitesh Sharma coming in as the wicketkeeper-batter.
 
On the other hand, Australia have chosen to keep the majority of the players who were part of their winning World Cup campaign, which had started on a shaky note with back-to-back defeats.
 
The attention will be on Travis Head, who blasted a stunning 137 off 120 deliveries against the Men in Blue, rescuing his side from danger and breaking a billion hearts as Australia clinched the World Cup crown.
Suryakumar Yadav

5:14 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE

hello and welcome to live coverage of India vs Australia 1st T20 International match. Surya's men will take revenge from Australia today?

Stay tuned for all the live updates related to match...


Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamcricket broadcastsports broadcastingSuryakumar YadavSteve SmithAxar PatelAdam ZampaGlenn MaxwellIshan KishanBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

