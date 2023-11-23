LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 1st T20: Bishnoi strikes, Short departs

In first match of the five-match T20 International series, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and asked Australia to bat first at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam today. A riveting contest awaits as the young guns of India would look to take revenge from the Kangaroos. Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna would be the three pacers for India with Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi being the two spinners. Australia rested World Cup heros Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa. Check latest news on India vs Australia cricket match here India vs Australia Playing 11 India Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna. Australia Playing 11: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha. India vs Australia live telecast details Sports 18 to live broadcast the India vs Australia 1st T20 in India in five languages. IND vs AUS live streaming Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Australia 1st T20 in India for free. Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...