LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 1st T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today





Check latest news on India vs Australia cricket match here November 19 marked the conclusion of ICC World Cup 2023 in which Australia came on top of hosts India to clinch their sixth World Cup crown. Now just four days later, Suryakumar Yadav will have to keep the disappointment of a World Cup final defeat deep aside while guiding an enthusiastic team of youngsters against a powerful Australian team in a five-match T20I series. India will lock horns with Australia in the 1st ODI at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam today. A riveting contest awaits as the young guns of India would look to take revenge from the Kangaroos.

India vs Australia Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

Australia Playing 11 probable: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade (c, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell/Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa/Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff

IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Mathew Wade will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia live telecast details

IND vs AUS live streaming

Sports 18 to live broadcast the India vs Australia 1st T20 in India in five languages.Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Australia 1st T20 in India for free.