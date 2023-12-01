Home / Cricket / News / LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 4th T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today
LiveNew Update

LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 4th T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today

India vs Australia 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: Australia will be without the services of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis for this game which they must win to keep the series alive

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Australia 4th T20 Live Score. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
India, after being bullied by Glenn Maxwell at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, would be looking to get over that disappointment when they face the Australian side in the fourth T20 international of the five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, November 01, 2023. 
Australia on the other hand would be looking to take inspiration from their victory in Guwahati, although they would not have the services of Maxwell to guide them to a win once again. India will be boosted by the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer in the squad. Mukesh Kumar is also back after his wedding. 
IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Mathew Wade will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
India vs Australia live telecast details
Sports 18  will live broadcast the India vs Australia 4th T20 in India in five languages.
IND vs AUS live-streaming
Jio Cinema will livestream the India vs Australia 4th T20 in India for free.
Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...

5:18 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 4th T20: Probable playing 11 of both the teams

5:16 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 4th T20: Squad of both the teams

5:14 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 4th T20: Head-to-head in T20s

5:12 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 4th T20: Preview of the match

5:02 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 4th T20: Welcome to the Live Coverage

5:18 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 4th T20: Probable playing 11 of both the teams

 
India Playing 11 probable

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma/Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan.
 
Australia Playing 11 probable

Travis Head, Matthew Short, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson/Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendoff.
 

5:16 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 4th T20: Squad of both the teams

 
India T20 squad vs Australia
 
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.
 
Australia squad vs India T20s
 
Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.
 

5:14 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 4th T20: Head-to-head in T20s

 
India and Australia have played 29 T20 International matches against each other. Out of the 29 matches, India emerged victorious on 17 occasions, while one game ended without a result.
 
Total matches played: 29
India won: 17
Australia won: 11
No result: 1
 

5:12 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 4th T20: Preview of the match

 
India's young bowling unit, which has been under the pump, will look to better its death-over performance while utilising Glenn Maxwell's absence to its advantage in the fourth T20 International against Australia here on Friday.
 

India vs Australia. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

5:02 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 4th T20: Welcome to the Live Coverage

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 4th T20I from the Shaheed Vir Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
 
Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamSuryakumar Yadavcricket broadcastsports broadcastingShreyas IyerRaipur

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

