LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 4th T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today

India vs Australia 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: Australia will be without the services of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis for this game which they must win to keep the series alive

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Australia T20 International series

India vs Australia 4th T20 Live Score. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

India, after being bullied by Glenn Maxwell at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, would be looking to get over that disappointment when they face the Australian side in the fourth T20 international of the five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, November 01, 2023. 

Australia on the other hand would be looking to take inspiration from their victory in Guwahati, although they would not have the services of Maxwell to guide them to a win once again. India will be boosted by the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer in the squad. Mukesh Kumar is also back after his wedding. 


India vs Australia Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia Playing 11 probable: Travis Head, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Mathew Wade will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia live telecast details

Sports 18  will live broadcast the India vs Australia 4th T20 in India in five languages.

IND vs AUS live-streaming

Jio Cinema will livestream the India vs Australia 4th T20 in India for free.

Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...

India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Suryakumar Yadav cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Shreyas Iyer Raipur

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

